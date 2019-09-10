featured Heatstrokers win softball tourney 2 hrs ago Submitted PhotoShop with a Cop/God's Food Pantry benefit coed softball tournament champs were the Heatstrokers. Shop with a Cop/God’s Food Pantry benefit coed softball tournament champs were the Heatstrokers. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Hobson, Harold Harold Hobson, 71, of Eubank, KY passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Cambridge Place Nursing Home in Lexington. Services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Arrangements are with Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. GILBERT, Lena Sep 20, 1940 - Sep 8, 2019 Byrd, Gary Gary Wayne Byrd, 50, of Somerset, passed away Friday. Private services will be held at a later date. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MERCER BATES, Shirley Oct 16, 1942 - Sep 7, 2019 Lefebvre, Patricia Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFestival isn't about sexual preference -- it's about unitySearch warrant leads to multiple drug arrestsChill Out & Proud to hold inclusive downtown festival on October 5Ward's has been part of Eubank landscape for nearly 35 yearsKmart closingState auditor releases report on Pulaski County Clerk's OfficePedestrian injured by train in Science HillKentucky Arts Council to see Somerset's talentScience Hill man extricated from vehicleHolovich arrested on drug, child endangerment charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.