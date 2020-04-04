Pulaski County High School senior Heidi Thompson signed to play basketball at Asbury University. This winter, Thompson led the Lady Maroons with a 10.5 scoring average. Thompson hit 31 treys and pulled down 149 rebounds.
Heidi Thompson signs with Asbury University
