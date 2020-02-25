Heidi Thompson
Pulaski County High School senior Heidi Thompson ended the regular season by scoring her career 1,000th point. Thompson scored in double figures all three games she played this past week for a total of 37 points.
Clyde Lawrence Renner, Jr., age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberla…
