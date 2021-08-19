High School Football Kicks-off Friday

The 2021 high school football season kicks off tonight, with three of four local teams opening the season on their home turf.
The most intriguing matchup of week one takes place at PC Field, and is our Game of the Week, featuring two of the top football programs over the past few seasons in the state of Kentucky.
GAME OF THE WEEK -- Belfry at Pulaski County
These two football programs are no strangers to each other, or to success on the gridiron for that matter.
Since the start of the 2013 season -- the past eight years -- the Belfry Pirates have won five Class 3 A State Championships, winning four consecutive titles from 2013-2016, and again two years ago in 2019.
Pulaski County meanwhile went to the Class 5 A State Championship Game in four consecutive seasons -- 2013-2016 -- winning a state title in 2014.
Yes, these are two very good football programs, and they collide tonight for the first time ever at PC Field.
The Maroons are 0-4 all-time against Belfry, counting last year's season opener up in the mountains -- a 33-13 setback to the Pirates.
Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines knows his club has a tall order ahead of it tonight in Belfry, but he says his club is very excited for the opportunity to take on the Pirates on their home turf to kick off the 2021 campaign.
"It's been a long summer in the weight room, it's been a long time in training camp, and it's time to go -- it's football time," stated the Pulaski County head coach."
"This is going to be a tough opener, because Belfry is one of the top teams in the state of Kentucky in their class, year in and year out," stated coach Hines. "They've won six state titles I believe under coach (Philip) Haywood, and they've been a runner-up another five times. They're just a tremendous program from the mountains, and we've never beaten Belfry, so that's a huge opportunity right there."
For Pulaski County, senior quarterback Drew Polston is back and healthy, and he will be looking to pick up where he left off last season before his injury.
Polston was off to a great start last season before his ankle injury sidelined him for the season.
In six games, the PC quarterback completed 74.4 percent of his pass attempts, connecting on 122-164 through the air for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Barek Williams burst on the scene last season as a sophomore with 86 receptions for 866 yards and nine TD's, and they will be looking for that same chemistry they established last year before Polston's injury.
Meanwhile defensively, PC returns nine starters, and they will sorely be tested this evening by Belfry's main gun in the back field in Isaac Dixon.
Dixon -- a senior last season -- decided to come back this year under Covid 19 eligibility rules, and he will be looking to add to some impressive numbers from last year.
The Belfry running back -- who will line up at quarterback in 'The Wildcat' formation a great deal tonight -- ran for 1,690 yards last season, scoring 25 rushing TD's.
In that win over Pulaski County last year, the Belfry running back enjoyed a huge night on the ground, gaining 194 yards on 14 carries, while scoring two TD's in Belfry's win.
Goal number one tonight for the Maroons is to slow down Belfry's star player -- if that is indeed possible.
"I think he's a terrific running back, and I think he's the best running back that we will see all season," pointed out Hines.
"I compare him a lot to Braedon Sloan from Wayne County, who is now at Eastern Kentucky University," added Hines. "They're very similar runners, with break away speed. They're both big and strong enough to break tackles and run the ball inside. They've got everything you like in a running back."
Tonight's game will also be Senior Night for Pulaski County, as all of the Maroons seniors will be recognized before the game.
Kickoff is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on LAKE 102.3 FM, with the pregame show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.
Madison Southern at Southwestern
Head coach Jason Foley and the Warriors kick off the season tonight at The Reservation, and expectations are at an all-time high for the Warriors. And, for good reason.
Southwestern has a deep and talented backfield heading into the 2021 campaign, led by the one-two punch of Tanner Wright and Giddeon Brainard.
Wright returns this year coming off a tremendous 2020 season, where he rushed for 1,396 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Brainard meanwhile ran for 822 yards last season, while leading the Warriors with 16 rushing TD's.
Dylan Bland -- a transfer from Russell County -- returns to the Warriors this year to add much depth to Southwestern, to go along with Connor Crisp who returns for another year.
Maison Hibbard will be the starter at quarterback, and he's a player who can hurt teams with both his legs and his arm.
And despite some departures from defense from a year ago, the Warriors are deep there as well, and that's a good thing, because Madison Southern will be a stern test for the Warriors this evening in the season opener for both clubs.
The Eagles -- coached by Jon Clark -- return almost everybody from a team that went 6-4 last season.
Cole Carpenter returns at quarterback, and he completed 81-147 pass attempts last year for 1,170 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Walter Smith is also back for his senior season, and you could see him tonight at the QB position, or at running back, or maybe even at wide receiver. He's that type of a player.
Smith is a tremendous athlete, and is the Eagles leading returning rusher, gaining 449 yards on the ground last year with four touchdowns.
Kickoff for tonight's game from The Reservation will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Somerset at Lincoln County -- Death Valley Bowl
For head coach Robbie Lucas and the Briar Jumpers, life without the likes of Kaiya Sheron, Kade Grundy, Mikey Garland, and a host of other talented seniors that were lost to graduation gets underway tonight in the Death Valley Bowl up in Stanford.
Somerset has a tough task tonight, taking on a homestanding Lincoln County football team that brings just about everybody back from a squad that went 8-4 a year ago.
Quarterback Clayton Davis is back, and he surpassed the 1,000 yard mark last season on the ground, rushing for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Head coach Spencer Crutchfield has done an outstanding job in a very short time at Lincoln County, and he has the Patriots poised for a very good season.
Meanwhile, Somerset will have to replace the production of Sheron at the QB position from a year ago -- a season that saw Sheron throw for 2,016 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Josh Gross will get his chance to shine beginning tonight, and he will no doubt lean on a ground game that will be led by senior running back Chase Doan.
In 2020, Doan led the Briar Jumpers with 773 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns, and Somerset -- with a young and inexperienced quarterback at the helm -- will be looking to make his job easier beginning tonight by having some success in the run game.
Somerset is coming off a 6-3 season from a year ago, and in 2019, the Briar Jumpers won a Class 2 A State Championship. A lot of those players and production are no longer around, as coach Lucas has stated this is a very young and green team, but he has added it's a team with a lot of potential.
That potential will be on display tonight, taking on a very good Lincoln County team on the Pats home turf.
Kickoff for tonight's first game of the Death Valley Bowl is slated to get underway between the Briar Jumpers and Patriots at 6 p.m.
Clinton County at Wayne County
The Tyler Guffey era begins in earnest this evening, as the former outstanding Wayne County quarterback makes his debut as the Cardinals head football coach, replacing Sean Thompson, who did a great job in building the Cards into a consistent regional and state contender, year in and year out.
Of course Wayne County has some big shoes and holes to fill beginning tonight as well.
All-State running back Braedon Sloan is now at Eastern Kentucky University, so the Cards have to find a way to replace his numbers from a year ago, and that will be hard to do.
Last season, Sloan rushed for a team-high 1,607 yards and 27 touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Brody Weaver will also have to be replaced, and he threw for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wayne County's leading receiver from a year ago -- Wesley Cares -- will move over to the QB position in 2021, hoping to add some experience to that position for the Cardinals.
Of course the Cards -- 4-4 from a year ago -- do have something going for them tonight, and that's the fact they will be on their own home field, and they have owned Clinton County in this rivalry.
The two clubs actually haven't faced each other since the 2012 season, but in that game, it was Wayne County putting a 52-6 beatdown over the Bulldogs.
Coach Guffey is hoping his club can get out of the gate quickly in 2021 with a similar performance tonight against Clinton County.
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
