Historic Lady Jumpers Win: Somerset volleyball defeats Pulaski County for the first time in 13 years, and after 31 straight losses to their district cross-town rivals

Thirteen years and 31 straight losses.
That is how long it has been since the Somerset High School volleyball program has defeated their district cross-town rivals Pulaski County High School Lady Maroons.
But on Tuesday night at the Briar Patch, the Lady Jumpers made program history with their 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20) win over Pulaski County – in front of a rowdy packed house.
"This win is a big deal for our program," stated Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "We have worked hard, these girl have put all the work in, and it feels good to see the final results of all that work."
Up two sets to one, and up 23-20 in the fourth, a kill by Somerset's Areli Vela-Alvarez over the outstretched hands of two Pulaski County blockers and a McKayla Waters block at the net ended the volleyball match to the roars of the 'Hawaiian themed' Somerset student pep section.
"These large crowds (by the Somerset student section) definitely kept the girls adrenaline up and it helped out with our win tonight," Lange stated.
After falling behind early in the first set, 6-2, the Lady Jumpers' strong backline defense forced the Pulaski County offense into nine straight errors to take a commanding 19-9 lead. Pulaski County rallied midway through the opening set to pull within three at 21-18. However, three straight Lady Maroons' errors and a kill by Somerset sophomore Emily Ford closed out the first set for the Lady Jumpers at 25-20.
Constant defensive digs by senior Addison Langford, senior libero Bailey Whitaker, and junior Areli Vela-Alvarez paced the Lady Jumpers throughout the match, putting pressure on the Lady Maroons' young offensive attack throughout the entire match.
"Defense wins championships," Lange stated. "Hitting the ball down for scores is nice, but defense wins games."
Somerset powered through the second set and roared out to a commanding 15-6 lead off scores by Vela-Alvarez, junior Lain Prather, senior Abby Ford, senior Bethanie Hampton, Emily Ford, and senior McKayla Waters. A kill and block by Abby Ford – along with five Lady Maroons' offensive errors – closed out the second set for the Lady Jumpers at 25-17.
Paced by scores from junior Abigail Clevenger, sophomore Maggie Holt, junior Calli Eastham, and junior Peyton Putteet, the Lady Maroons raced out to a 21-14 lead after the score was tied at 12-12. A kill by Putteet and two serving aces by Holt, gave the Lady Maroons the third set at 25-17.
Pulaski County held a slight 11-9 lead in the fourth set before the Lady Jumpers went on a 11 to 2 run to overtake the Lady Maroons at 20-13. The Somerset fourth-set run was fueled by two Emily Ford serving aces, a kill by Waters, and three kills by Prather. Down 23-15, Pulaski County scored five straight points to close Somerset's lead to 23-20. However, the two late scores by Somerset's Vela-Alvarez and Waters closed out the match and gave the Lady Jumpers' their historic cross-town win.
Pulaski County's offense was led by Maggie Holt with a game-high 12 kills and four aces. Calli Eastham had eight kills, four blocks and three aces, while junior Seanna Mullins had nine kills. Peyton Putteet had four kills and a block.
Somerset's offense was led by Abby Ford and Areli Vela-Alvarez. Abby Ford had nine kills, a block and and an ace. Vela-Alvarez had nine kills and two aces. McKayla Waters had four kills and two blocks. Emily Ford had four kills and two aces. Lain Prather had three kills and three blocks. Bethanie Hampton had one kill, two blocks and an ace.
Before Tuesday night, the last time the Lady Jumpers defeated Pulaski County in volleyball was on Aug. 14, 2008.
Somerset (4-4) will travel to Russell County High School on Thursday, Sept. 2. Pulaski County (1-6) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday, Sept. 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
