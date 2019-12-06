Hit Hard, Be like Mikey

When Somerset High school senior running back Alex Miller went down with a season-ending injury during the sixth game of the season, junior linebacker Mike Garland knew he was going to have up his game on the offensive side of the ball in an effort to take up the slack left by Miller's absence in the Briar Jumpers' line-up. After all, Miller had already scored 12 touchdowns in just five games play and was averaging close to 130 rushing yards per game.
Garland had already proven himself on the Briar Jumpers' defense with 85 tackles (second behind Jase Bruner's 116), two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two quarterback sacks and an interception.
"On defense I just try to do my best at that position and I don't want anyone to be better than me," Garland stated. "When the ball comes to my side I want to hit them in the backfield, and I don't want the opposition to gain a single yard."
But on offense, Somerset needed that hard-pounding, Alex Miller-like running back to get the ball across the goal line once the Briar Jumpers' offense reached the red zone. In Somerset's comeback semi-state win over Breathitt County, Mike Garland did his best 'Alex Miller' impression with two touchdown runs and rushing for 84 yards on 12 carries.
"When we got behind in that Breathitt County game, we had to keep our heads up, step up our game and do our best to come back on them," Garland stated. "Once Alex (Miller) went out with his injury, I stepped up and tried to be a leader and I have worked my hardest to do whatever I can to help the team."
For Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas, Mikey Garland is a coach's dream with his hard-hitting, physical brand of football.
"Mikey Garland is a hard physical runner who loves getting the ball," Lucas stated. "In the Breathitt County game, he ran over four or five defenders on each run. He is a kid who thrives on contact. He does whatever is asked of him, and he is a special teams nightmare. Last Friday night, one of the Breathitt County players got introduced to Mikey Garland on a kick-off, and he seems to do that on every game."
"Mikey Garland is a throwback football player who enjoys the physicality of the football game," Lucas said. "We put him at inside backer - he is good, we put him at outside backer - he is good, we put him at D-line - he is good, we put him at running back - he is good, and he blocks well. He is the consummate team player and a really good kid overall."
Garland admitted he liked the physical aspect of the football game and he loves to hit other players, but the feeling of winning the first Somerset High School football first state title could be the best of all.
"It will be amazing if we won state, and it will probably be the best feeling I have ever had," Garland said with a smile.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
