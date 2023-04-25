It was round two for the Somerset Lady Jumpers and the Pulaski County Lady Maroons on Tuesday evening, with Somerset hosting the evening's festivities. Pulaski won game one between the two schools by a score of 8-5, being aided by a home run by Brooklyn Thomas. Both teams, however, showed a penchant for getting hits and runs in a hurry and despite both having solid pitching talent, the stage was set for another offensive showdown between the two rivals.
Pulaski raced out to a 6-0 lead after the visiting half of the third inning before the offense of the Lady Jumpers came alive. A nine run fourth inning put the home team on top for good, as Somerset earned the series split with a 13-9 victory over the Lady Maroons.
The Maroons' offense wasted little time changing the numbers on the scoreboard, as Chloe Carroll launched a rocket into left field that easily cleared the fence, giving her a lead-off home run and putting Pulaski up 1-0 to start of the game. After a fly out, a single into left field by Bella Ellis began to heat up the visiting team's offense once again. A Rilee Ross RBI single into right field then put the Lady Maroons up 2-0. Carly Cain earned her first strikeout of the evening before the side was soon retired.
The home side started off swinging as well, as Jazlynn Shadoan hit a single into left field. Emry Pyles was hit by a pitch to give Somerset two base runners with no outs before the first strikeout of the game by Ellis. The Lady Maroons then managed to turn a double play to retire the side there.
Somerset began the bottom of the second inning with Emme Goforth and Grace Prichard making it to base after being walked. A sacrifice bunt by Kayleigh Bartley put both runners into scoring position before a bunt single by Kennadi Asher loaded up the bases for the Jumpers with just one out. The Maroons managed to get out of the jam though, with Ellis earning another strikeout.
Back to the top of the order for Pulaski in the top of the third inning, with Thomas hitting a single with one out to get things started for them. She soon was making her way home, as a home run by Ellis to center field scored two more runs and gave the Lady Maroons a 4-0 lead. A single by Ross was followed by an RBI double by Ryann Sowder, which was then followed by another RBI double by Claire Hamilton to now push Pulaski's lead to 6-0. Cain managed to grab another strikeout to retire the side soon after.
Three straight walks began the home half of the third, with Pyles, Mollie Lucas and Cain all walking. Pulaski moved to Maggie Gregory on the pitching mound at this point. The Lady Jumpers finally got on the board after an RBI single by Goforth landed in center field. Another RBI single, this one by Prichard, decreased the Pulaski lead to 6-2.
Thomas then came on to pitch for the Maroons in their second pitching swap of the inning. A fielder's choice by Bartley then scored the third run for the home team in the third, before two straight strikeouts by Thomas retired the side.
It wasn't long before the Lady Jumpers were back up to bat after the Maroons were quickly retired, with Shadoan leading off with a single on a ground ball to center field. Pyles once again advanced to base after being hit by a pitch before a walk on Lucas loaded the bases up once again. This time, the Jumpers capitalized on the opportunity in front of them.
A sacrifice fly by Cain scored one run and brought Somerset within two runs at 6-4. An RBI single by Goforth on a line drive to left brought home the fifth run of the contest, although a strikeout by Thomas put the second out on the board. Somerset was far from done in the inning however.
A two RBI single by Bartley gave Somerset their first lead of the ball game at 7-6, a lead that they didn't relinquish for the remainder of the contest. The bases were soon loaded again and it took one swing of the bat to unload them, with Shadoan hitting a deep shot to center field for a three RBI double that increased the Somerset lead to 10-6. A home run by Emry Pyles, her very first of the season, scored two and pushed the lead to 11-6 before another strikeout by Thomas finally retired the side, but not before nine runs came home.
After three more quick outs turned by the home team, the Lady Jumpers were back up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cain then hammered a shot to left field that gave herself a solo home run and further increased the Somerset lead to 13-6, with the Jumpers cruising at this point.
Cain got another three straight batters out in the top of the sixth inning, including sitting two down via a strikeout. An early strikeout and fly out didn't deter the Somerset hitting in the bottom of the frame, as three straight singles by Pyles, Lucas and Cain loaded up the bases yet again. The lead runner was unfortunately caught stealing home to retire the side, with Pulaski down to their final three outs in the game.
Shelbi Sellers reached base safely following an error in the top of the seventh, before two straight outs pushed the Lady Maroons to the brink of a defeat. Ellis then stepped up and with the very first swing of her bat produced another two run home run, making the score 13-8 in favor of the home team. Ross then smacked a ball to left field and got a home run of her own, also her first of the year, that made it 13-9. Pulaski was rallying and making it look almost effortless. Sowder then reached base after another error but a pop out was the final play of the game, as the rally was over and Somerset had earned a split with Pulaski County by a score of 13-9.
Pulaski was led by four RBI's and two home runs from Ellis, as well as two RBI's and a home run from Ross. Carroll also had an RBI and a home run, with both Sowder and Hamilton each having one RBI apiece as well. The Lady Maroons used three different pitchers in the contest, with Ellis, Thomas and Gregory combining for seven strikeouts.
Somerset was led by three RBI's apiece from Shadoan and Bartley. Pyles, Cain and Goforth each had two RBI's, with Prichard also adding one herself. Cain and Pyles each had a home run in the victory as well. Cain pitched all seven innings in the game, striking out five batters over the course of the game.
The Lady Jumpers improve to 13-6 for the season and finish district play at 4-2, basically guaranteeing them the number one seed in the 47th District Tournament. They will next be in action on Saturday as they travel up to Owensboro for the All "A" Classic. Their first game will be against Wolfe County at 8:30 a.m.
The Lady Maroons fall to 11-11 for the season and finish district play at 3-3 and will more than likely hold the number three seed in the district tournament. They will be in action again on Thursday as they host a Corbin team that has won their last 11 contests, with that game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
