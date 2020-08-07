Honeybees softball team completes a perfect season

The Tree Top Construction Honeybees softball team finished up their year in the Pulaski County Little League with a perfect season record. Championship team members were, back row from left, Kinsley Loveless, Brynley Phelps, Hadley Melton, Kaimyn Brinson, and Lila Strunk; front row from left, Sophie Dunn, McKayla Wesley, Riley Johnson, and Bristyl Greer. The Honeybees are caoched by Alisha Strunk, Shawn Loveless and Lori Woster.
