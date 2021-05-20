Honoring Jumper Legends

On Thursday evening, former Briar Jumper legends were honored on the Somerset High School baseball and softball fields.
Former Lady Jumper softball standout Brynlee Bigelow, who tragically lost her life last year at the young age of 21, was remembered at John Barnett Softball Field prior to Somerset's Brynlee Bigelow Night softball game against Clay County High School.
Later on Thursday night, the 1974 Somerset High School state championship baseball team was honored and awarded state championship rings by the current Briar Jumper baseball program at Charlie Taylor Field.
Brynlee Bigelow, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, was considered as one of the best softball players to ever play the game in a Purple&Gold uniform. Bigelow was so talented at softball that she earned an athletic scholarship to play Division-I softball at the University of Kentucky. Bigelow was also a standout athlete in both basketball and soccer for Somerset High School, and was awarded the Commonwealth Journal 2016 Female Athlete of the Year.
Bigelow was the Commonwealth Journal 2016 Softball Player of the Year, and was a three-time CJ All-County Softball selection. In her senior season, the former Lady Jumper catcher had a .446 batting average, hit three home runs, drove in 23 runs, hit 12 doubles, legged out 8 triples, and scored 48 runs. In her junior season, Bigelow led the Lady Jumpers with a batting average of .407. In her sophomore season, Bigelow was the Lady Jumpers' leading hitter with 42 hits and a batting average of .375.
Brynlee Bigelow's parents, Johnna and Brad Bigelow, threw out the game's first pitch. Many of her former teammates, friends, family and fans of Brynlee Bigelow attended the Brynlee Biglow Night softball game. The Lady Jumpers easily defeated Clay County High School by a score of 13-2 in five innings.
On June 7, 1974, the Somerset High School baseball team made history by winning the first high school state championship in the entire local area in the modern era. Led by legendary baseball coach Charlie Taylor, the Briar Jumpers finished out the 1974 season with 11 straight wins, and ended the year with a 11-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman High School in the 1974 state championship game at Morehead State University's Allen Field.
Prior to the Briar Jumpers' 1974 state title, the Somerset High School baseball team had won five straight regional titles - a feat that is unheard of in the current era of high school baseball.
The 1974 Somerset High School baseball state champion team members were Coach Charlie Taylor, Chris Adkins, Randy Price, Max Messamore, Bill Phelps, Joey Hargis, Doug Claunch, Gary Conley, Tim Gaines, David Molen, Jack Logsdon, Chuck Padgett, Bill Hamilton, David Dorsey, Greg Reynolds, Mike Sheehan, Robert Jamison, Chuck Estes, Chris Weigel, Tim Adams, Arvil Flynn, Ernie Vaught, Ray Prather, Rick Mounce, Jeff Rohrback, Jeff Bates, Terry Hudson, Howard Lampkin, Don Denney, Barry Vaught, Bill Shelton, Eddie Hail, and Jimmy Upchurch.
The Somerset five players who had passed away - Howard Lampkin, Don Denney, Barry Vaught, Bill Shelton, and Terry Hudson - were recognized and remembered for their contributions to the state title team.
Each player was presented a state championship ring by current Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy, and was warmly greeted by their former coach Charlie Taylor.
The highlight of the 1974 state championship ring presentation ceremony was the speech given by Somerset High School legendary coach Charlie Taylor. The state champion coach talked about his players and events from 47 years ago like they just happened yesterday. Coach Taylor's strong voice echoed across the baseball field that was named in his honor.
The 2021 Somerset High School baseball team made quick work of the visiting Knox Central High School team, on Thursday, in a 16-1 four-inning win.
David Dorsey was involved in both of the ceremonies as a standout pitcher on the 1974 state championship team and Brynlee Bigelow's high school softball coach.
"It was great to see all these guys from the 1974 state championship team," Dorsey stated. "Although five of our teammates have passed away, it was fun catching up on old times. It was an honor to have played for Coach Charlie Taylor, and it was great he could be part of this special celebration with the entire team."
"I can still remember when Brynlee Bigelow first played in our softball program as a little eighth grader" Dorsey recalled. "Even at that young age, I knew she was going to be something special."
"She was a top athlete in all three sports at Somerset, and never had time to prepare for the next sport, but still earned a D-1 softball scholarship at the University of Kentucky," Dorsey added. "That tells you how good she was in softball, and she was one of the greatest to ever play the sport here at Somerset."
Both, the 1974 state championship baseball team and Brynlee Bigelow, are forever symbolized on their respective playing fields. The 1974 state champion baseball team is featured on a large banner entering Charlie Taylor Field. An angelic softball, with Brynlee Bigelow's #21 on it, is attached to the fence beside the Lady Jumpers' dugout.
Look for Thursday's Somerset High School softball and baseball game details online Friday and in Saturday's Sports section.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.