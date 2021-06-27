Hot Times in Cool Run

The race may have been called the Cool Run at Midnight 5K, but the times on the stopwatch from the annual 3.1-mile event were hot.
The fastest time of the night belonged to Corbin Harris, who covered the course in under 16 minutes. Harris, a 24-year-old male from Campbellsville, finished with a winning time of 15:54.
Out of 262 participants, Harris took home the top spot on the night. Joining Harris in the top five were Jediah Ruhl, Isaiah Strauel, Jordan Tucker, and Aiden Tucker.
In the female standings, 17-year-old Emily Liddle was the top finisher with a clocking of 19:50. Lydia Strauel and Riley James were second and third in the female standings, respectively.
Lake Cumberland Runners cruised to a 65-point victory in the team standings. Lake Cumberland Runners tallied a race-low 42 points, while Phoenix Racing (107 points) finished second and Southwestern XC (254) came home in the third position.
The Cool Run at Midnight 5K was the fourth race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The fifth race of the series will be on Saturday, July 17th, when hundreds of athletes will make the trek to Pulaski County Park for Mud Mayhem and Fun.
Over 500 people have registered for the 3.1-mile obstacle course challenge so far. To sign up for the event, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website or the GT Races website. To receive 10 percent off of the registration fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.