It’s the most exciting time of year for basketball enthusiasts in the Commonwealth, as postseason basketball begins its final push to the state tournaments with the 12th Region Tournament. Just like last year, local fans have four different teams to cheer on during their journey in the postseason tournament, as both Pulaski girls and boys, Southwestern girls and Somerset girls have earned the right to fight for a state tournament bid.
Last year, it was the Southwestern Lady Warriors taking the 12th Region crown, fighting all the way to the state Final Four. Who could forget the legendary season of the Pulaski County Maroons, who battled with Lincoln County all the way to the final buzzer of the boys’ 12th Region Championship. With a lot more parity present throughout the region this time around, which one of our local teams will be the last one standing?
Boys’ 12th Region Tournament
Just like last year, there is one local representative in the boys’ tournament, that being once again the Pulaski County Maroons. After falling to a buzzer-beating shot from Lincoln County after a fantastic season last year, the Maroons are back to finish the job this year. The last year the Maroons won the 12th Region Tournament was back in the 2016-17 season after defeating Mercer County in the championship game. They were led by Steven Fitzgerald that season, who is currently playing basketball for the University of the Cumberlands.
Pulaski this year features two seniors who score in bunches in Cayden Lancaster and Barek Williams. The two Maroons standouts score 21 and 19 points per game respectively. The Maroons will be missing sixth man Will Blankenship however, who suffered an injury during their regular season finale.
Pulaski will be joined by district opponent Rockcastle County, who have never won the 12th Region in program history but did last make the state tournament in 2004 after winning the 13th Region. The Rockets are led by freshman Walker Craig’s 15 points per game. Those two teams squared off for the 47th District title, with that being won by Pulaski County.
From the 45th District, Lincoln County will be looking to defend their 12th Region title, having returned a large majority of their team from last season and being led by senior Tramane Alcorn’s 15 points per game. Boyle County will also return to the tournament after making the semifinals last season. The last time the Rebels made the state tournament was in 2021 and have one of the best rebounders in the region in senior Jakei Tarter, who averages about 11 points and 14 rebounds per game.
Representing the 46th District will first be the West Jessamine Colts. The last time the Colts featured in the state tournament was in 2020, although that was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The Colts feature four players who score in double figures, led by senior Daniel Waters’ 18.7 points per game. Also from the 46th will be Mercer County. The Titans last won the 12th Region Tournament in 2016 and are led by sophomore Trevor Ellis’ 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
Finally, representing the 48th District will be the McCreary Central Raiders. One of the more surprising teams in the region, the Raiders will look for their first trip to state since all the way back in 1983 and are led by the 12th Region Player of the Year in Kyle Stephens, who averages 21 points per game. Also from this district will be the Wayne County Cardinals and legendary coach Rodney Woods, who look for their first region title since going back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. The Cards are led by a cool 17 points and 10 rebounds per game from freshman Kendall Phillips.
The boys’ 12th Region Tournament will be hosted by Lincoln County High School.
Girls’ 12th Region Tournament
Like last year, all three local teams will participate in the tournament, with the Lady Maroons, Lady Warriors and Lady Jumpers all fighting to be the last team standing. When looking purely at the numbers, the local area has about a 37% chance of having a representative at the state championship. Looking deeper though and that number may actually rise.
The Southwestern Lady Warriors are looking to win the 12th Region crown for a third straight season and once again come into the postseason as one of the favorites. Although the Warriors battled injuries throughout the season, and despite an absolutely brutal schedule that featured many of the top teams in the state and, one could argue, one of the toughest in the Commonwealth, Southwestern managed to head into the postseason with a 18-12 record. They have only lost twice in the region, losing once to Mercer and once to Pulaski County. They have four players that score more than 10 points per game, being led by sophomore Kinsley Molden’s 15.3 per game and also feature the 12th Region Player of the Year in Ayden Smiddy and the Coach of the Year in Junior Molden.
The Pulaski County Lady Maroons may just be a co-favorite in the region along with Danville and Southwestern, and it all comes down to junior star Sydney Martin, who leads the local area with 22.3 points per game. Also featuring do-it-all junior Maggie Holt and freshman point guard Madeline Butcher, the Maroons are one of only two teams to topple Danville this season and also defeated Southwestern for the first time in years. The last time the Pulaski County girls team was featured in the state tournament was 1996.
For the Somerset Lady Jumpers, they are looking to build on their successes last season in making it to the region semifinals before being eliminated by eventual champion Southwestern. The Somerset lineup features a ton of senior leadership, led by sister duo Grace & Kate Bruner, as well as some young talent like freshman Haley Combs and eighth-grader Jaelyn Dye. Record-wise, the Jumpers have had one of their strongest seasons in recent memory and despite the potential of a tough draw due to finishing runners-up, Somerset will look for their second-ever region title, the first coming back in 1998.
In the 45th District, the Danville Lady Admirals will be looking for their first region title since 2014 and are a strong contender after only getting beat by Pulaski and Pikeville this season. They are led by senior Love Mays 21.6 points per game. Also from this district will be the Danville Christian Lady Warriors, led by the state’s leading rebounder in sophomore Grace Mbugua, who pulls down 16 rebounds per game and also scores 22 points per game. The Warriors have never been to the state tournament.
Once again representing the 46th District are the Mercer County Lady Titans, who although missing senior standout Timberlynn Yeast, are looking for their first region title since four straight between 2015 and 2018. Junior Anna Drakeford leads the team with about 16 points per game. Also representing this district will be the West Jessamine Lady Colts, who despite missing star eighth grader Claire Marshall, will be looking to grab their first trip to state in program history.
The final team in the field will be the runners-up from the 48th District, the McCreary Central Lady Raiders. A very young team, the Raiders will be looking for their first trip to state and are led by junior Kennedy Creekmore and sophomore Megan Loudermilk, who both average about 15 points per contest.
The girls’ 12th Region Tournament will be hosted by Pulaski County High School.
