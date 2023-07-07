Pulaski County resident Hudson VanHook has been racing and training, under VBMX training school, for a little over a year, but that didn’t stop the 10-year-old from having a wonderful birthday experience on the motocross track.
VanHook traveled to Bremen, Ala. to race at the Dodge City MX track on his 10th birthday a few weeks ago. He competed in several events while there on his gas gas mc65, posting top three finishes in three separate races. In the open class super cross night race he placed third, in the 10-11 class super cross night race he placed second and in the King of the Mountain series 10-11 class day race for series points VanHook posted another third place finish.
A rather sweet day for the young VanHook was made even sweeter by the fact that he got to share a birthday cake, made by local bakery The Sweet Spot, with his friends at the track. The cake was able to make the journey all the way from Somerset to Alabama in one piece.
VanHook, with only a year’s worth of experience under his belt, will look to continue his growth on the motocross tracks, with the sky being the limit for the young man.
