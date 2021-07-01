Hull, Gwin, Sumner and Mayfield earn spring sports post-season honors

With the 2021 high school baseball and softball seasons in the books, a pair of local athletes and a pair of coaches were awarded by their peers for their outstanding performances this past spring. Pulaski County baseball coach Kent Mayfield, Southwestern softball coach Jarrod Sumner, Southwestern High School senior softball player Kaitlyn Gwin, and Pulaski County High School senior softball player Riley Hull all received high post-season honors recently.
Pulaski County High School senior Riley Hull was named the Kentucky Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the second straight time.
Hull had a county best .615 batting average. Hull drove in 50 runs, scored 53 runs and hit eight home runs. Hull hit 23 doubles and had three triples. Hull made her third straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Softball Team and has been named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year for the past two seasons.
Hull was named to the Kentucky Softball All-State Team for the third straight season. This past season, Hull was named first team All-State by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin pitched and hit her way into the 12th Region Softball Player of the Year award.
Gwin had a .552 batting average, had a county best 59 runs batted in, and hit eight homers. Gwin scored 32 runs, hit 19 doubles, and one triple.
On the mound, Gwin pitched 143 innings, with 176 strikeouts and maintained an 2.55 ERA. Gwin had 18 pitching wins on the season and led the Lady Warriors to their first 12th Region Tournament championship game in 17 years.
Gwin was selected as the Commonwealth Journal 2021 Softball Player of the Year. Gwin has been named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams, and was named third team All-State this past season.
Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner was named the 12th Region Softball Coach of the Year. Sumner, who has coached the Lady Warriors for six seasons, led the Southwestern High School softball program to the 12th Region Tournament championship game for the first time since 2004.
Sumner won his fifth 47h District Tournament title this past season, and had the Lady Warriors' on a 14-game win streak before losing to Boyle County High School in the 12th Region Tournament championship game.
Southwestern ended the 2021 season with a 25-8 record, which marked the third straight season Sumner has led the Lady Warriors to a 20-win campaign.
Pulaski County High School baseball coach Kent Mayfield was named the 12th Region Baseball Coach of the Year.
In his first season back as the Pulaski County High School baseball coach, Mayfield had an outstanding year leading the Maroons to a 47th District Tournament championship title and a 22-14 record. Mayfield led the Maroons to the 12th Region Tournament semifinal round, before getting knocked out by the eventual 12th Region champions Danville High School.
Mayfield, a former Pulaski County High School baseball standout, was named the Pulaski County High School baseball coach for the third time in his career in 2020. Mayfield first coached the Maroons' baseball team for three seasons from 2003 to 2005, and again for another three seasons from 2009 to 2011.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
