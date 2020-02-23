Hull is Tops in the State

Since Riley Hull first stepped foot on the Pulaski County High school campus, just over two years ago, the accolades have been pouring for the talented softball player.
The summer before her freshman year, as a Lady Maroons softball player, Hull committed to a D-1 college softball program, when she signed with Mississippi State University. After back-to-back sensational years on the softball dirt diamond, Hull was honored with the Johnny Bench Award, as the top female catcher in the state of Kentucky this past summer.
Now, just weeks before she kicks off her junior year at Pulaski County High School, Hull was named the top softball player in the state of Kentucky by MaxPreps.com. In an online article written by Steve Montoya, of MaxPreps.com, he stated, "Hull followed up a very good freshman year with an even better sophomore year." Max Prep.com made these rankings based on her high school softball play and summer travel-team play.
"I thought Riley was the best softball player in the state since the first day she was here," stated Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover. "Then after her freshman season, I knew these kind of honors were coming her way, and I think everybody we played saw it coming as well. In her last two years here, she has dominated with her play on the field."
In her 2018 freshman season, Hull had an unreal batting average of .520, hit 20 doubles, and scored 27 runs.
Hull, who is already a two-time Kentucky High School All-State softball selection, had a phenomenal 2019 season with a .589 batting average, a .622 on base percentage and a .953 slugging average. Hull scored 48 runs, drove in 54 runs, hit two homers, eight triples and 17 doubles. At the catcher's position, Hull had a team-high 171 putouts, picked off eight base runners, and gunned down 10 runners trying to steal a base.
Over the past two seasons, Hull has hit for average. But now her coaches feel, with her added strength and maturity, Hull will be swinging for the fences.
"This year I think you will see a bigger breakout as far as runs produced and home runs," Gover vaunted. "She has been a line-drive hitter up to this point, but this year I think you will see a lot of home runs and a lot of long balls."
With spring just around the corner, Hull is already gearing for the long season of softball with the Pulaski County Lady Maroons during the school year and the Tennessee MOJOs travel team in the summer.
"High school ball was really good last year and this year is going to be even better because we are going to win region and go to state," Hull said. "In the summer, my travel team - the Tennessee MOJO - went to Georgia, Florida, Colorado and several other places."
"Yeah, it is a long season and sometimes it is a grind," Hull admitted, "but I have met so many special people in this sport I feel it has made me a better person. I have met some of my best friends playing softball, so I can't really complain about the long softball season. It is a blessing to be able to play softball spring and summer."
Hull also talked about her Johnny Bench Award, which included spending the entire day with the legendary Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds catcher, and being introduced on the playing field of the Great American Ball Park.
"The Johnny Bench Award was amazing because I got to meet one of the best catcher to ever play the game," Hull stated. "It was an honor to be there, it was amazing, and I got to be around some of the best catchers in other states."
As much as Gover likes Hull as his all-star catcher and hitter, he claims she is even a better teammate and role model.
"A lot of other players that have the talent she has, are not going to be like her as a team player," Gover explained. "She is usually the first player to practice, she hangs around afterwards, and every member of our team likes her. Everything Riley Hull does is positive, whether it is school, community or the way she conducts herself on the playing field."
"All the girls on our team look up to her, and she is a big part of the success we have had in the past, as a team," Gover claimed. "She brings out another level to just about every girl on the field. Riley comes ready to play every single day, and her performance speaks for itself. She forces the other girls on the team to step up their game to another level."
Hull was humbled by the honor of being named the best softball player in Kentucky, but she stated it wasn't going to change the way she played in the future.
With years of travel ball, throughout the state of Kentucky, Riley Hull is well aware of the talent level in the Commonwealth, and she feels there are many other softball players in the state that are just as good as her.
"I have pretty much grown up with every softball player in the state of Kentucky, because I have played with teams in Louisville and Lexington," Hull explained. "Knowing these other players like I do, it is an honor to be ranked No. 1 out of everybody because I know so many girls that deserve it too."
"It still hasn't really sunk in yet, because I don't see myself as better than anyone else and I feel like we are all on the same playing level," Hull stated. "My game is going to stay the same. I am going to keep it simple and I never try to outplay anybody. I never set myself to a high standard. I just try to set standards that I know I can achieve. I am just going to keep playing the way I have always been playing, because it is working."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
