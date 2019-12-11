Humility before Celebration

The Somerset High School football team's state championship win on Saturday will be long remembered for how the game ended.
But for some, the historic win will be remembered for how the Briar Jumpers played the game.
After every tackle made by the Somerset defenders, a Briar Jumper player (or two) would be the first to lend a helping hand to help their opponent get up from the Kroger Field turf surface.
And after a Mayfield defender provided a hard hit to take down a Briar Jumper ball carrier, the Somerset players usually patted their opponent on the back of the helmet, as to say 'nice hit'.
The grandest gesture by the Somerset players came after the game had ended. Instead of immediately rushing to celebrate with their fellow Briar Jumper teammates after their historic win, several of the Somerset players chose to console the heart-broken Mayfield players before celebrating.
"After the Mayfield win, I remember seeing Ricky (Gilmore) going over to the Mayfield players and trying to build them up, and Kade (Grundy) was trying to pick up a Mayfield player off the ground and was telling him how good of a season they had," said Somerset High School senior defensive back Andrew Childers.
Andy Johnson, father of Somerset junior center Drew Johnson, looked to hug his son after the state championship win, but he was nowhere to be found on the field.
"Right after the last play of the game I started to look for Drew to give him a hug," Andy Johnson said. "I couldn't find him on the field, but I finally saw him and several of his teammates on the Mayfield sideline consoling their players."
With all the excitement and mayhem of the historic Somerset state championship victory, most of the focus was on the Briar Jumpers' athletic accomplishments more than their sportsmanship accomplishments.
But a parent of an injured Mayfield football player noticed the Somerset sportsmanship and felt compelled to send an email to Coach Lucas the following day.
Here is the email, in its entirety, that was sent to Coach Lucas:
Coach Lucas,
I want to personally congratulate you and your team in winning the first state championship in school history. I cannot think of a more memorable finish for your boys, staff and community.
As great of an accomplishment as yesterday was, I want to take a moment to recognize your student athletes and the way they conducted themselves on the field in play and in sportsmanship.
You have a group of winners over there, and I know the parents of that community, and the coaches have a lot to do with that. Not only are your kids tremendous football players, they are a great group of young men.
My son, Kade Neely, suffered a horrific injury early in the game, which not only ended his football career, but most likely his whole high school career.
Coming out of the tunnel after halftime, when he was devastated, some of your players took time to go over and speak to him. That meant the world to me as a parent, and to him.
Not only that, but other gestures that your kids made during the game also showed tremendous class.
When a Somerset kid made a tackle, they were there to help a Mayfield player up. When a Mayfield player made a big hit or play, a Somerset kid patted him on the helmet.
Enjoy this, as I know you will. Your staff, kids and community deserve it.
S. Boyd "Bo" Neely. III
But if you really want to pinpoint the root of the Briar Jumper football team's sportsmanship, you don't have to look no father than their head coach Robbie Lucas. Quiet by nature, Robbie Lucas holds his players to a higher standard in the way they carry themselves on and off the football field.
On Saturday afternoon on the grandest of stages, Lucas' impact on the team's humility was witnessed by the entire state of Kentucky.
"I feel like we all look up to Coach (Robbie) Lucas in a sense," Childers stated. "Coach Lucas is the most humble person I know. He is one of those guys you look up to and he is like a father figure to a lot of people on this team."
"I felt like throughout the season we really had to be good to the other teams, and we have been taught that since we have been in middle school, "Childers stated. "Coach Lucas has tried to teach us to be better men. Honestly, we were a little over-confident and cocky until that LCA loss, and that sort of humbled us. That sort of gave us a gut-check. And when (Alex ) Miller went down it sort of made us realize that everything can be taken away so easily."
"I think that showed the camaraderie we have as a team and how we all feel about our opponents, and the respect we have from everyone else," Childers concluded.
Gold trophies may be awarded to the team with the highest number on the scoreboard, but class and humility are deemed to be the highest achievements in life.
Editor's Note: After Somerset High School athletic director Bob Tucker followed up with Mr. Neely about the extent of his son's knee injury, he was relieved to find out that Kade Neely only dislocated his kneecap and should be back to full strength in six weeks
