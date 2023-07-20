There were 114 participants that crossed the finish line in the inaugural Connect Community Village 5K Run and Walk that was held over the weekend in Downtown Somerset.
Brandon Hall took home the gold medal, as he was the first individual to cross the finish line in the 3.1-mile run and walk. Hall won the race with a clocking of 20:10. William Hillock finished second while James Hardy rounded out the top three.
On the female side, Chloe West was the top finisher with an overall finish of fourth. Brianna Hillock (sixth) and Elizabeth Digan (15th) were second and third in the female division, respectively.
For the first time ever, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital had a competitive walking division. Ambrose Wilson was the top finisher in the walking division.
Greg Barnes and Michael Davis finished second and third in the male competitive walking division, respectively. Jill Childers was the top female finisher in the walking division. She was joined by Connie Goff (second) and Zoe Smith (third).
Once again, it was Scrambled Legs coming away with the top spot in the team standings with 55 points. Spectrum Running Club (133 points) and Hardy Party (178 points) finished second and third, respectively.
It will be a quick turnaround for the run/walk series, as the next race will be held on Saturday, July 29th, at Pulaski County High School. The next race, the Miles with Maroons 5K, will start and finish on the turf football field.
