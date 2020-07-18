Indians and Cardinals win at Cole Park

BURNSIDE - Offense was at a premium this past week at Burnside Little League in the Cardinals' 16-9 high-scoring win over the Reds.
For the Cardinals, Ethan Owens, Jonathan Branscum, and Jack Daulton, all had base hits, while Jonathan Branscum and Ayden Husky both scored three runs each. The Cardinals racked up nine runs in their first at bats.
Kelsey Silvers had the Reds only base hit, while Kelsey Silvers and Brynn Troxell scored two runs each. After falling behind 9-2 in the first frame, the Reds scored seven runs in the second inning in a gallant comeback bid.
In the second game, the Indians held off the Rockies by a tight 7-5 score. The Indians jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead through four innings before the Rockies exploded for five runs in the fifth frame.
For the Rockies, Luke Stringer went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Bryce Sawyer hit a triple, Whitaker had a single, Zach Hutchison had a single, and Teagan Kennedy had a double.
For the Indians, Palmer Smith had a pair of hits including a double. Ben Stewart had a double, Nick Staley had a single, Lucas Hill had a double, Cy Sprouse had a double, Devin Duval had a single and Marcus Warren had a double.
