Indians cap off a perfect season with Burnside League title

BURNSIDE - When the two best teams in the Burnside Little League met up for the league championship, you would expect a good game.
But what the many fans at Cole Park got, on Monday night, was great game. The undefeated Professional Pharmacy Indians help off the Burnside Masonic Lodge Rockies in a 2-0 league championship win.
The championship game breezed through the first three innings tied at 0-0, as the two starting pitchers controlled the action on the mound. The Rockies pitcher Teagan Kennedy allowed only one hit and struck out six batter through the first three innings, while Indians' hurler Lucas Hill only allowed one hit and stuck out nine batters.
The Indians finally broke through offensively in the fourth inning to put two runs on the board, which was enough to put an exclamation point on their unblemished season. Ben Stewart led the inning off with a lead-off single, and later Lucas Hill got on base with a single. Palmer Smith singled to to right center to score Stewart. Hill later scored on a wild pitch.
"This was a battle between Burnside Little leagues two best pitchers tonight in a game that went all the way to the wire, " stated Indians' coach David Staley.
Ben Stewart, Lucas Hill, Palmer Smith, Devon Duvall, and Dereck Thompson all had hits for the Indians. On the mound, Indians pitchers Lucas Hill and Palmer Smith combine for 16 strikeouts and allow only two hits in shutout victory. For the Rockies, Bryce Sawyers hit a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and had his team's only two hits of the game. Hill tallied 12 strikeouts in four innings and Smith had threw four strikeouts in two innings.
The Indians not only finished the season as the league champions, but posted a perfect 12-0 record on the season. Indians league championship team members were Ben Stewart, Nick Staley, Lucas Hill, Palmer Smith, Daulton Albertson, Devon Duvall, Cy Sprouse, Marcus Warren, Derek Thompson, and Brayson Barber. The Indians were coached by David Staley, Chris Albertson and Tom Hale.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
