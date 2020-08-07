Indians remain undefeated in Burnside Little League

BURNSIDE - The Indians came from behind to knock off the Rockies 4-3 in Burnside Little League action. With the hard-fought win, the Indians improved their record to a perfect 8-0.
However, this win didn't come easy as the Indians trailed the Rockies 3-2 going into the bottom of the last inning. In their final at bats, Cy Sprouse hit an RBI single to right field to bring home Palmer Smith. With the bases loaded, Devin Duvall walked to force in Lucas Hill for the game-winning walk-off run.
The Rockies scored two early runs in their first frame. Luke Stringer drove in Teagan Kennedy on a ground out, and later Bryce Sawyers stole home.
The Indians tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of third after they plated two runs. After the Indians loaded the bases, Daulton Albertson drew a walk to force home Palmer Smith, and Devin Duvall drew another walk to force in Lucas Hill.
The Rockies retook the the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Teagan Kennedy singled and stole his way all the way home.
For the Indians, Nick Staley hit a double and scored a run. Palmer Smith had a single and scored two runs.
For the Rockies, Teagan Kennedy and Bryce Sawyers both had a hit and scored a run.
