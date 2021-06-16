Indians win Burnside Little League championship

The Professional Pharmacy Indians won the Burnside Little League championship title recently. Championship team members are Ben Stewart, Marcus Warren, Cy Sprouse, Nick Staley, Lucas Hill, Palmer Smith, Deven Leclercq, Devon Duval, Derek Thompson, and Dalton Albertson. The Indians are coached by David Staley, Chris Albertson, and Tom Hale.

