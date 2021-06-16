The Professional Pharmacy Indians won the Burnside Little League championship title recently. Championship team members are Ben Stewart, Marcus Warren, Cy Sprouse, Nick Staley, Lucas Hill, Palmer Smith, Deven Leclercq, Devon Duval, Derek Thompson, and Dalton Albertson. The Indians are coached by David Staley, Chris Albertson, and Tom Hale.
Indians win Burnside Little League championship
Thelma Duncan, age 93 of Columbus, OH, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Kobacker House Hospice Care in Columbus. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thelma Duncan.
