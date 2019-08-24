Injury-bitten Warriors fall in opener

Southwestern came into last night’s season-opening game versus Belfry with a case of the injury bug. By game’s end, the injury list grew even longer, as several key players were forced to exit the ballgame due to injury.
The injury-bitten Warriors came up short in Friday night’s contest against Belfry, falling to the visiting Pirates by a final tally of 31-7 in the 11th annual Don Franklin Bowl. Friday evening’s 24-point setback to the Pirates was Southwestern first season-opening loss since 2013, when the Warriors fell to Corbin, 14-0, in the Ray Correll Bowl.
Belfry took nearly eight minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the ballgame before Grayson Cook converted on a 29-yard field goal. With the early field goal, the Pirates grabbed a 3-0 lead with 4:15 remaining in the opening period.
Back-to-back scores from Isaac Dixon allowed the Pirates to run themselves out to a 17-0 halftime lead over Southwestern. Dixon’s 70-yard punt return score and a 30-yard touchdown run gave Belfry a 17-point cushion after two quarters of football action.
In the third period, Belfry ran their lead out to a 31-point advantage on a 70-yard touchdown run from Ben Bentley and a 77-yard touchdown from Dixon. When the horn sounded to bring an end to the third quarter, the Warriors trailed the Pirates by a score of 31-0.
Southwestern struggled all-game long to get things going offensively, but the Warriors were able to put some points on the board with just over two minutes left to play in the ballgame. Connor Crisp bounced his way into the end zone from eight yards out for a touchdown. With Max Brainard’s made extra point, the Warriors cut the score to 31-7 with 2:01 remaining.
On the night, the Warriors were held to 82 rushing yards and 45 passing yards. In total, Southwestern finished with 127 yards of total offense.
Chase Doan led the way for the Warriors in rushing, finishing with 31 yards on 13 carries. Austin Barnes chimed in with 30 yards on six attempts, while Crisp added 21 yards and a touchdown on a pair of rushing attempts.
Through the air, Southwestern quarterback Blake Burton threw for 40 yards. Xavier Streeter, who left the contest in the first half due to an injury, was the Warriors’ top wideout with 17 receiving yards.
Belfry’s powerful rushing attack racked up 315 yards on the ground in the victory over the Warriors. Dixon, who scored on a punt return, finished with 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Bentley finished with 83 yards and a score on eight attempts.
Southwestern is now 0-4 all-time versus Belfry. Prior to Friday night's win in Somerset, the Pirates won the first meeting in 1997 before winning back-to-back games in 2013 and 2014.
Friday night’s contest versus Belfry was Jason Foley’s first game as the head coach of the Warriors. After his team fell to Pirates on Friday night at the Reservation, his inaugural victory will have to wait another week
Foley and the Warriors (0-1) will look to earn their first victory of the season next Friday evening when they will travel to Berea to take on the Eagles of Madison Southern.
