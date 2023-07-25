LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team will host Notre Dame on Oct. 7, but that will be the last time in quite awhile that the Cardinals get a crack at the Fighting Irish in L&N Stadium, with future meetings both home and away continuing to be sporadic, because there is virtually no chance that Notre Dame will eventually relent and join the ACC as a full-fledged member.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made that clear during his opening remarks at the league's Kickoff event in Charlotte, N.C. Tuesday when asked if there had been any conversations between the league and the Irish about the football program joining. Notre Dame competes in the ACC in all sports except hockey, which plays in the Big Ten, and football, where it is one of just four FBS independent programs.
Under an agreement between the ACC and Notre Dame that began in 2014, the Irish play an average of five times per season against ACC teams. And that's how it's going to stay.
"We've had a lot of conversations, let me just put it bluntly, with Notre Dame, and they've been very clear," Phillips told the media at the Kickoff. "They value their independence, and I think they feel strongly that that will continue well into the future. If they ever have the desire of joining the conference, they know that we would welcome them with open arms."
So the Irish's appearance on UofL's home field this season will be its last until 2030, which will be the first of three visits in four years. In addition to 2030, UofL will host the South Bend, Ind. school in 2033 and 2035. The Cards will play in Notre Dame Stadium in 2024, then return there in 2032.
UofL defeated the Irish on the road, 31-28, in 2014 and lost to them in 2019 (35-17) at home and in 2020 (12-7) in South Bend.
In other notable comments, Phillips said he's happy with the ACC's current position and also said he's confident the league has put to rest, for the time being, the possibility of some of the members leaving for other conferences.
"This league is healthy," he said. "It just is. And certainly, there are rumblings again. We see what happened in the spring. But the group has come together in a way to me that demonstrates they want to work together and find solutions. The ESPN partnership is really strong. And ESPN and the ACC are completely motivated together to generate additional dollars. And revenue generation continues to be a priority.
“But let me be clear also, this league is third right now in revenue as we go forward into wherever the next TV deals are for other conferences. We’ve looked at it. We’ve had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain traction financially in order to close the gap with obviously the SEC and the Big 10, who have leapfrogged everyone."
Earlier this year, seven ACC schools (Louisville wasn't one of them) met with lawyers to find out if there is any chance that the league's grant of rights agreement that runs through 2036 could be broken. Phillips said discussions about the issue proved fruitful during the ACC spring meetings that he believes ended with more unity.
"After the spring, if we wouldn't have had any discussions, I might have felt differently," he said. "The regularity with which the board is meeting now and the regularity of our (athletic directors) meeting and how good ESPN has been. . .You have a lot of mutually beneficial outcomes in this thing. So staying together, working collaboratively, working strategically. . .we have some things that are pretty exciting to try to address the revenue gap."
BROHM ON SCHNELLENBERGER TROPHY
On Monday, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the Howard Schnellenberger Trophy will be awarded to the winner of the annual UofL-Miami football game. Schnellenberger, who died at the age of 87 on March 27, 2021, rebuilt both programs. UofL coach Jeff Brohm, who was Schnellenberger's starting quarterback with the Cardinals and later coached under him, said Tuesday that the trophy is a fitting tribute.
"I learned a lot from Howard Schnellenberger," Brohm said. "Really, in my opinion, he's a Hall of Fame coach. His ability to build programs and take them to a high level is unparalleled in today's age of coaching. He just really was able to instill confidence in not only his team, but the fanbase, to believe they could achieve anything. Every time you took the field you felt you had a chance to win because he built that confidence in his team."
Despite the efforts of many of his peers and media supporters, Schnellenberger is not in the Hall of Fame because he doesn't meet the National Football Foundation's winning percentage threshold of 60.0. His career winning percentage in the FBS is 51.4 percent (141-133-3).
UofL will face Miami on Nov. 18 in Hard Rock Stadium.
