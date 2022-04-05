Shout out to a favorite show of mine growing up for inspiration for the title. As I'm left to think about the season that was for the 2021-22 edition of the Louisville women's basketball team, all I can think is what a ride it was. I'm not joking when I state that these young women made me feel every type of emotion throughout the course of the season. From the unbelievable highs (making the program's 4th appearance in the Final Four and having one of the top defenses in the entire nation) to the unbearable lows (blowing a huge 4th quarter lead to rival NC State in the regular season and bowing out of the ACC tournament after blowing another big lead late against Miami), I don't believe there are many teams that will be as much beloved as this Louisville team.
Coming into the 21-22 season, Louisville was a bit of an unknown commodity for the first time in a few years. With superstar Dana Evans completing her collegiate career at the conclusion of the prior season (and then going on to the WNBA and winning a title in her first year), the hype around many fans and media was relatively understated. However, this is not to say the hype wasn't there at all. Sophomore Hailey Van Lith was expected by many to bloom into a superstar after constantly growing in her freshman season. The Cardinals also welcomed in 2 transfers that were expected to immediately start and help ease the growing pains that were expected of Louisville, point guard Chelsie Hall from Vanderbilt and forward Emily Engstler from Syracuse (but few were to expect how important Engstler would be to the success of the Cards for this season). The Cardinals were also welcoming in a smaller class than they were used to, with only 2 true freshman's coming into the program; 2-sport star Sydni Schetnan (a 3-star signee) and Payton Verhulst (the number 12 overall recruit in 2021). The Cards welcomed back 8 other players from their 20-21 roster as well (who reached the Elite Eight before falling to eventual National Champion Stanford), including Mykasa Robinson, an absolutely electric defender that head coach Jeff Walz always throws on the opposing team's best player regardless of height.
The Cardinals were tested in their very first game of the season, a top 10 matchup between themselves and 20-21 National Runners-up Arizona in South Dakota. Louisville would falter in overtime 61-59, and a vocal portion of the fanbase was already hitting the panic button. The Cardinals struggled with their 3-point shooting in this one, and despite 19 points from Van Lith, it began to look like they didn't have a true 2nd option alongside her. The Cards would then go a 5-game winning streak, looking every bit of the dominant team they were throughout most of the previous season. They then would face off against another top-ranked team in Michigan, who alongside star player Naz Hillmon, were looking forward to one of the best seasons in program history. The Cards would then go out there and absolutely embarrass the Wolverines 70-48, and this was the game that Engstler made herself a Cardinal favorite, absolutely dominating the court en route to an 18 point, 14 rebound, 5 blocks, and 2 steals performance. The winning streak would reach 9 after a fairly convincing stretch of beating Belmont, rival UK, and Eastern Kentucky, and by this point, Louisville was ranked in the top 3 in the country, with a game against top-tier UCONN next up (a neutral court game although it was technically a road game as it took place in the state of Connecticut still). All the national media was still hyping up the Huskies, even with their star player Paige Bueckers out due to injury. The Cards hushed all the media coming away with a 69-64 victory, due in part to a combined 32 points from Van Lith and redshirt senior Kianna Smith, with ACC play beginning soon after. Louisville would start out conference play red-hot, starting 5-0 (with the only close game coming against a ranked and very stout defensive team in Georgia Tech). This set up a date with fellow top-5 ranked NC State on the road, a main rival of Louisville's over the past few seasons, and again the media were discounting the Cards from the start. The Cardinals were well on their way to starting out 6-0 in the ACC, being up by 14 at the start of the 4th quarter, but an absolute meltdown occurred, with the Wolfpack outscoring the Cards 31-8 to give the Cards their first loss since the beginning of the season. On a positive note, sophomore Olivia Cochran had her best game of the season with a 19-point performance. Again, a vocal part of the fanbase wondered if the Cards really had the stuff this year to make a run in March, but the Cards shut them down rather quickly, winning 8 straight to once again climb within the top 5 of the national rankings. The Cardinals, in one of their last games of the regular season, would travel to Chapel Hill to take on a much improved North Carolina squad. Controversy would abound here and the Tar Heels would come away with a 66-65 victory, although Van Lith was starting to show flashes of the superstar many fans believed she had the potential to be this season (of note, however, was Van Lith's shooting struggles to begin the season, as she barely hit any 3-pointers in the first 10 games of the season). The Cards would rebound from the controversial loss, winning their final 3 games of the regular season as they finished with a 25-3 record.
Louisville began their post-season run with an ACC tournament Quarterfinal match against Miami (FL), with aspirations of a rematch against NC State in the title game abound. Unfortunately, the Cards once again found themselves on the wrong end of a historic 4th quarter comeback, as they were up 59-44 with just 5 minutes left but squandered their lead as the Hurricanes went on a 17-0 run to end the game to upset the #2 in the ACC tournament. Many fans were left upset and with a bad taste in their mouth, with many believing that loss cost the Cardinals the final #1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The brackets were revealed a week later, and Louisville still hung on to the final 1 seed, landing in the Wichita regional. Opinions of this Louisville team were mixed at this point, with some saying the Cardinals would be lucky to make it past the 1st weekend, and others (myself included) maintaining that this was a Final Four-bound team. Louisville found themselves matched up against Albany in their first NCAA tournament game at the KFC Yum Center (the top 4 seeds in each regional get to host their 1st and 2nd round games on the women's side for those unaware). The home team would barely break a sweat as they advanced to the 2nd round on the back of an 83-51 victory, with the two stars of the team leading the Cards, Van Lith scoring 20 points and Engstler once again stuffing the stat sheet (17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, and 2 blocks). Up next for the Cards would be the Gonzaga Bulldogs and although the Bulldogs gave Louisville everything they could handle for 2 quarters, the Cards would advance 68-59 with Van Lith once again breaking the 20-point barrier with a 21-point performance (she was becoming a superstar in front of Card Nation's eyes). Louisville would advance to the Sweet 16 for the 5th straight tournament and awaiting them would be the 4-seed in their region, Tennessee. The major media corporations were heaping massive amounts of praise on the Volunteers, but for the Cardinals, it was no different than what they had been experiencing for a majority of the year. For a normal fan you may even think the Cards were the underdog in this one. Cochran, despite struggling scoring, would have a massive impact on the defensive end in this one, as she would hold key Tennessee big Tamari Key to just 3 points, as Louisville would advance to the Elite Eight with a 76-64 victory. Van Lith once again led the Cards in scoring with 23 points despite not hitting a single 3 in the game, and Engstler would have a great day with a 20 point and 10 rebound double double. A rematch would be in the cards for the next round, with Louisville taking on Michigan once again, and once again the main story focus of the media was the opposing team. Granted, the Wolverines were a much better squad than they were early in the season, but for the Cardinals, they did not care. Louisville would ride a trio of players to a 62-50 victory over Michigan: a 22-point game by Van Lith, a 15-point and 4 steals performance by Hall in her finest game in a Cardinals uniform, and (despite a poor shooting night) an unstoppable defensive performance by Engstler (16 rebounds and 6 steals). Louisville would advance to their 4th Final Four in program history (and first since 2018), and you could tell how much it meant to every single player and coach by the emotions pouring out of them. Both Engstler and Van Lith broke down in tears talking about great a person head coach Walz is. Van Lith also was asked after the game what Kobe would tell her to do if he was still here (Van Lith was good friends with Kobe's daughter Gianna, and Kobe would frequently be at Van Lith's high school games in Washington state), and she said, "He would tell me to go f'ing win this *expletive*, that's what he would tell me." This encapsulated the mind-set of the Cards, no matter who were telling them they shouldn't be here, they would keep fighting. Their Final Four matchup would be against wire-to-wire number 1 team in the country South Carolina (who had expected player of the year Aliyah Boston). Again, the national media was discounting the Cards chances, with ESPN program PTI even going as far as saying that the winner of Stanford-UCONN would be playing South Carolina, completely disregarding Louisville. The Cardinals were ready to meet the moment, and although the Cards kept it close throughout the 1st half, some stellar shooting and dominant rebounding by Boston would ultimately doom Louisville, with the Cards falling 72-59. The season was over, and you could tell by the emotions of the players that they so badly wanted to win the University their first national championship.
This may have been my favorite iteration of the Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team to be completely honest. The way they carried themselves, the way they supported each other, and the way every player on the team grew throughout the season, you could definitely tell the "heart of the Cards" beat strongly throughout each and every player and coach on this team. The Louisville Cardinals will win a national championship sooner rather than later, that much is clear. 4 people are moving on from the Cardinals program following the conclusion of the season (3 players and 1 assistant coach). Emily Engstler will move on to the WNBA, where she is expected to be a top 10 pick, and why wouldn't she be? Even when she isn't scoring, she is affecting the court with her incredible length and crazy defensive tendencies. Although the Cards only had her for one year, she will forever have a home in Louisville, and is the very definition of the phrase "Cardinals forever." Both Chelsie Hall (grad transfer) and Kianna Smith (Redshirt senior) will also be moving on from the program, and I wouldn't doubt if both of them don't get a look in the WNBA, even if they aren't drafted. Hall held down the point guard slot with such grace in her one season in the red, white, and black, which was much needed after the years of having a legend like Evans at the 1, wouldn't shock me to see her as a back-up point guard at some point in her career. Smith was a rock-solid presence on the floor at all times and had a deadly 3-point shot late in her career at the Ville, expect to see her get some training camps looks if she doesn't get drafted as more shooting is always welcome in this era of basketball. Also leaving Louisville is assistant coach Sam Purcell as he takes on the head coaching gig at Mississippi State. An assistant under Walz for the past decade, Purcell's coaching style and great recruiting ties will do him well in Starkville. The Bulldogs are getting one heck of a coach, and Louisville will miss him and be cheering him on (when they aren't playing Louisville of course). Now to look forward (and I know, it's super early) to the 2022-2023 season for the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville will be returning a now-growing superstar in Van Lith, who fans can expect to have an absolutely crazy junior season. The Cards will also be returning fellow starter Cochran, as well as 8 other players, including 3 seniors exercising their right to a 5th year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic: Mykasa Robinson, Liz Dixon, and Ahlana Smith. Louisville will also be welcoming in a 5-player recruiting class: Alexia Mobley (a 6-2 forward ranked 31st overall in the class, she actually reclassified to this past year's class but took a redshirt year), Nyla Harris (a 6-2 forward ranked 35th overall, has often drawn comparisons to Candace Parker, an absolute legend in the college game), Zyanna Walker (a 6 ft guard ranked 38th overall, won the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas this season), Imani Lester (a 6-3 center ranked 57th overall), and Jalyn Brown (a 6 ft wing ranked 78th overall). Based on what I know, I fully expect Louisville to explore the transfer portal as well to find a quality starting point guard as well. With all that information, I expect the Louisville starting line-up next year to for sure feature Van Lith, Robinson, Verhulst, and Cochran, with the 5th and final spot a toss-up between Walker and a grad transfer. One thing is for sure, however, the Cardinals will be back in the national conversation again next season, and I fully believe they will threaten to reach their 2nd straight Final Four, but this time, bring home the trophy. This year's team showed the true "Heart of the Cards," and as a fan, I am so grateful to each and every player and coach for making the University and all of its fans so proud. The road to Dallas begins in earnest as soon as this season reaches its conclusion, and the Cards will take over Texas in just a years' time!
