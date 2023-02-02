LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- For a change, it was all smiles and laughter for Louisville's basketball players after the Cardinals finally secured their first ACC win of the season while breaking a 10-game losing skid with a 68-58 win over Georgia Tech Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
It had been a long drought. It was UofL's first win in 1 1/2 months, since defeating Florida A&M on Dec. 17, and its first victory against a Power Conference team since beating the Yellow Jackets in last year's ACC Tournament.
Never mind that the win came against a team that was in almost as bad shape as Louisville (3-19, 1-10).
"Even though they've been struggling as well, we're really excited aobut the win," forward JJ Traynor said. "We'll take it. We've been struggling, so it's nice to have a good feeling."
When the brief celebration ended on the court, the players -- at El Ellis' recommendation -- awarded the game ball to coach Kenny Payne in honor of his first ACC win as a head coach in lieu of a GatorAde bath that followed the win over Western Kentucky.
"I told them, guys if anyone tries that I'm gonna swing on them," Payne said, laughing.
"I'm not gonna lie, I sensed that pressure that EL was tempted to do that," forward Jae'Lyn Withers said. "So we just gave KP a little head rub. Didn't want to tick him off. It was a big moment for him; he deserved the game ball."
Withers was the main driver behind the win, providing 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals while hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers in his best all-around performance of the season by far.
"My teammates found me in the right positions and I knocked down the shots," said Withers, whose season high in the game was 10 points above his average. "As far as rebounding, I attacked the glass with a lot more intensity than I usually do."
His stellar contributions came in part because of a chat with Payne during the pre-game meal and it was an example of what Payne has been wanting from the talented but underachieving junior all along.
"I told him, 'please fight to make sure we are going to be okay,'" Payne said. "I asked him how he felt and he said he felt great. I said, 'Does that mean your energy is going to be a part of us winning?' Then he goes out tonight and plays like he's supposed to play and that just goes to show what he's capable of. He didn't play without mistakes, but he played hard and he played desperate and did a lot of great things to help us win."
He had plenty of help, of course. Ellis and Kamari Lands each scored 11 points and JJ Traynor had 10. U of L outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 46-32.
As you might expect from two struggling, evenly matched teams, the game wasn't a work of art and it could have gone either way. But the Cards persevered, refusing to suffer a repeat of their three one-point losses to start the season.
U of L led 33-28 at halftime and never trailed in the second half, although most of the time it was no more than a two-possession game.
Lands, a freshman, provided the biggest shot of the night. With U of L clinging to a 62-58 lead with just under one minute remaining and the final two seconds ticking off the shot clock, Lands got the ball at the top of the key and had no choice but to launch it. Which he did, falling away and firing it toward the basket over a Georgia Tech defender with a motion similar to throwing a shot put. Swish.
"It felt good coming off my hands," Lands said. "I knew it was good."
Withers, sitting beside him was laughing as his teammate was describing the shot.
"He can laugh all he wants, but I knew it was good," Lands said.
That made it 65-58 and a free throw by Ellis and two more by Withers wrapped up the win as the Cards held the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) without a field goal for the final four minutes.
"I'm proud of them because they work really hard and they haven't had the success they deserve," Payne said. "To see them experience what it feels like to win. To see them be happy and smiling, and laughing and playing music in the locker room, it's gratifying for me."
U o L's chance for another win will come against Florida State (7-17, 5-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Yum! Center.
