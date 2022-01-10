Jack Bruner's Brotherhood Gift to Mayfield

On Dec. 7, 2019, the Somerset High School football team won their first-ever KHSAA football state title on an untimed 20-yard pass play from Kaiya Sheron to Tate Madden. Just 28 seconds prior, the Briar Jumpers faced an almost certain loss in the state finals with 86 yards between them and the end zone. On the other side of the field, the Mayfield High School football team looked as if they had captured yet another state title for their school and small town.
The Briar Jumpers' miraculous 86-yard, 28-second winning scoring drive created sheer pandemonium on the Somerset sideline, while the Mayfield players were totally devastated by the unlikely outcome.
Then, Somerset High School freshman Jack Bruner chose to console a grieving Mayfield player before celebrating with his Briar Jumpers' teammates after the dramatic victory. Bruner walked up to Mayfield's star running back Kylan Galbreath, who was down on his hands and knees with his face buried in the gridiron turf.
"I told him he was a great player, he played a great game and that a loss in a game like this is not everything," Bruner recalled.
"When you’re playing someone like Mayfield (in a state championship game), you have much respect," Bruner stated. "After we beat them I had nothing but respect for the whole program, and all the players and coaches."
Bruner's and his other Briar Jumpers football teammates' acts of sportsmanship did not go unnoticed, and a letter – from a Mayfield football parent – was sent to the Somerset Schools commending the Briar Jumpers on their acts of kindness and sportsmanship on that day.
Over two years later, Jack Bruner – now a junior at Somerset High School – saw that the Mayfield football team was hurting again. This time, the entire town of Mayfield was nearly wiped out by a deadly tornado during the Christmas holidays.
Being a Rogers Scholar, Bruner knew that an effort help out his fellow Mayfield football team would be a great community service project and a great way to help his fellow football brothers in need.
"When this tragic tornado hit, I went to my parents and said I would like to raise money to help the families of Mayfield," Bruner stated.
With a goal of $5,000, Bruner – with the help of friends and family – far exceeded that mark and raised over $8,500 for the Mayfield community. But Bruner was quick to point out that he had a lot of help in raising those funds.
"My parents helped a bunch, and everyone who spread the word," Bruner stated. "But the biggest help was from Charlie Crawford and my teammate Guy Bailey, who worked there tails off and raised close to $4000, which is just amazing and I can't thank them enough."
In the past two years, Jack Bruner has learned a lot about football and life. But more importantly, he has learned that the term 'Brotherhood' does not just apply to the brotherhood of his Somerset football teammates.
"I have no ties with any of the Mayfield football players – even after the state championship," Bruner admitted. "If you play football, you know the word 'brotherhood'. Many people think it’s just about your own team, but I think if you play football you’re a part of my brotherhood and I’m helping my brothers – and their families – out in their time of need."
"After the storm I thought to myself how the whole Mayfield football team showed us a lot of respect in that 2019 state championship football game," Bruner stated. "I wanted to give back to them and show how it doesn’t matter who wins or who loses. It matters that we’re all brothers at the end of the day."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
