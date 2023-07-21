PITTSBURGH, PA – Five local cyclists recently competed in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pa. Somerset residents Jack Evans, Terry Pugh, Sarah Pugh, Mike Gomes and Joe Weigel all qualified fro the National event with their performances last fall in Midway, Ky. All five riders are members of the 160-member Somerset Cycling Club. Steven Toby in the President of the local cycling club.
Jack Evans and Sarah Pugh won national titles in the respective categories.
Jack Evans, who competed in the 70-74 Age Group, won the 20K Road Race, finished second in the 40K Road Race, placed third in the 10K Time Trial, and was fifth in the 5K Time Trial
Sarah Pugh won the 20K Road Race, placed third in 5K Time Trial, placed third in the 10K Time Trial, and finished fifth in the 40K Road race.
The cyclists competed in four events; 5K Time Trial Near Downtown Pittsburgh, Pa., 10K Time Trial Near Downtown Pittsburgh, Pa., 20K Road Race Near New Castle, Pa., and 40K Road Race Near New Castle, Pa. Weigel, Terry Pugh, and Gomes all finished mid pack in their events.
In 1985 in St. Louis, MO, a group of seven men and women formed the original leadership for what was initially known as the US National Senior Sports Organization (USNSO). The vision was to promote healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport.
In the fall of 1985, they hosted a meeting of individuals who were currently conducting games for seniors in their 33 states. That group planned the first National Senior Olympic Games, held in 1987 in St. Louis. The games were a great success with 2,500 competitors. The USNSO was incorporated in 1987 with a Board of Directors elected, articles of incorporation filed in the State of Missouri and by-laws adopted. Over 100,000 spectators viewed the first Games ceremonies featuring Bob Hope at the St. Louis Riverfront Arch.
The NSGA exists today as a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.
The Games, a 20-sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
NSGA Member Organizations hold annual games with qualifying competitions in the year preceding The Games. Athletes that meet specific criteria while participating in the State Senior Games qualify to participate. To date, the NSGA has held 17 summer national championships. The cities and the approximate number of athletes are noted below.
