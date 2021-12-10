Jack Harmon records double-double in Jumpers' loss

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Jack Harmon recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Briar Jumpers dropped their district road game to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.

 

MT. VERNON – The Somerset High School boys basketball team suffered a district loss in their 77-49 setback to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday at Rock Arena.

Somerset sophomore Indred Whitaker led the way 18 points and seven rebounds. Whitaker also nailed two three-pointers

Somerset senior Jack Harmon recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Bruner scored seven points, Jack Bruner scored five points, and Adeyn Absher scored three points.

Somerset (1-3) hosts Lincoln County High School on Friday, and will host district rivals Casey County on Tuesday.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

