Jack Harmon records double-double in Jumpers' loss

MT. VERNON – The Somerset High School boys basketball team suffered a district loss in their 77-49 setback to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday at Rock Arena.
Somerset sophomore Indred Whitaker led the way 18 points and seven rebounds. Whitaker also nailed two three-pointers
Somerset senior Jack Harmon recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Josh Bruner scored seven points, Jack Bruner scored five points, and Adeyn Absher scored three points.
Somerset (1-3) hosts Lincoln County High School on Friday, and will host district rivals Casey County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.