Southwestern High School senior Jacob Early signed to play football with Union College. Early was a standout offensive lineman, at left tackle, for the Warriors' football team. On hand for his signing was, front row from left, Justin Early, Chris Early, Jacob Early and Becky Early; back row from left, Jason Foley, Al Morrow, Patsy Morrow, Guy Early and Alex Eaton.
Jacob Early signs with Union College
