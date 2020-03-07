Jacob Early signs with Union College

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Jacob Early signed to play football with Union College. Early was a standout offensive lineman, at left tackle, for the Warriors' football team. On hand for his signing was, front row from left, Justin Early, Chris Early, Jacob Early and Becky Early; back row from left, Jason Foley, Al Morrow, Patsy Morrow, Guy Early and Alex Eaton.

