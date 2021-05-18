Jacob Jackson homers and gets Cardinals' pitching win

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School baseball team scored eight runs in the final three innings to down visiting Clinton County High School by a score of 11-1 on Monday.
The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the game into mercy-rule status. In the sixth frame, sophomore Kamryn Hancock doubled to left field to score junior Renan Dobbs and freshman Dylan Tucker for the walk-off victory.
Senior Jacob Jackson hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Hancock had three hits and drove in two runs. Dylan Tucker had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Andrew Brammer had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Sophomore Kason Pitman and Dobbs drove in one run each.
Jacob Jackson got the pitching victory in six innings of work. Jackson struck out six batters and only allowed four hits.
Wayne County (17-9) travels to Somerset High School on Tuesday, and hosts Whitley County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
