MONTICELLO – The Pulaski County High School baseball team notched two wins on Saturday in the Mylan Wright State Farm Classic on Saturday. The Maroons downed Whitley County High School 2-0 and defeated Cumberland County High School 11-10.
Pulaski County pitchers Brysen Dugger and Brady Cain teamed up for the shutout pitching win over Whitley County. Dugger struck out four batters in 2.2 innings, while Cain struck out four batters in 4.1 innings.
Dugger had two of the Maroons' four total hits in the game, while Chance Todd and Mason Acton had one hit each.
With the score tied at 10-10 in the final inning against Cumberland County, Pulaski County sophomore Jacob Todd hit a walk-off double to score Dugger for the game winner.
For the game, Pulaski County's Jacob Todd batted a perfect 4-for-4 and drove in three runs. Marshall Livesay had two hits and drove in three runs. Chance Todd had two hits and drove in a run. Kameryn Hargis had two hits and drove in a run.
Pulaski County (12-6) will host Corbin High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.