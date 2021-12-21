Jaelyn Dye leads Lady Jumpers in win

CORBIN - The Somerset High School girls basketball team came from behind to down Harlan County High School, 49-43, in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash on Monday.
Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Lady Jumpers. Taya Mills scored eight points, Sophie Barnes scored seven points, Haley Combs scored six points, Kate Bruner scored five points, Kenzie Fisher scored four points, and Kyndell Fisher scored four points.
"I was proud of our girls for finding a way to pull out the hard fought win today," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter.
Somerset (6-2) will play the host school Corbin on Tuesday in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
