Somerset High School seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye accomplished two varsity milestones this past week. On Thursday, Dye had her first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Jumpers' win over Rockcastle County. On Saturday, Dye had her varsity game-high scoring performance with 22 points against Barren County.
featured alert urgent
Jaelyn Dye named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Claude J. Acton, 83, of Somerset, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Doris ("Dottie") Rebecca Robinson Salter was born on Aug. 4, 1922, while Warren Harding was in the White House... and she lived during the terms of 18 U.S. Presidents. 1922 was four years after the end of the "Great War," five years before Lindberg flew solo across the Atlantic. And seven ye…
Most Popular
Articles
- PCHS student charged with terroristic threatening
- Traffic being rerouted from southbound U.S 27 in Somerset
- UPDATE: Rescue teams search rubble after severe storms hit Kentucky
- Federal charges for man accused of selling drugs in Wayne, Pulaski
- Somerset man running for District 5 Constable
- Pulaskians escape injury, severe damage from Saturday morning storm
- Christian Whitis named Soccer Player of the Year
- Burnside unwraps Christmas Island 2021
- Christmas Tree Alley in Monticello is a holiday hit
- Horse Soldiers to be honored during this weekend's Army-Navy football game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.