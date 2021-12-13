Jaelyn Dye named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye accomplished two varsity milestones this past week. On Thursday, Dye had her first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Jumpers' win over Rockcastle County. On Saturday, Dye had her varsity game-high scoring performance with 22 points against Barren County.

