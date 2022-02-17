Jaelyn Dye records double-double in Lady Jumpers' fifth straight win

LANCASTER - The Somerset High School girls basketball team ran their win streak up to five straight games and have yet to lose a game in the month of February. On Tuesday night, the Lady Jumpers downed Garrard County by a score of 67-55.
Somerset seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye led the Lady Jumpers with a double-double after scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Kate Bruner scored 15 points and had six rebounds. Sophie Barnes scored 13 points and hit three treys. Haley Combs scored 12 points and had four rebounds. MacKenzie Fisher scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
Somerset (15-9) will host East Jessamine High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
