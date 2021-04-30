Jake Johnson, Patric Edwards, Wiley Cain named to Kentucky’s Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team

LEXINGTON - Three local collegiate football players were named to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Community Trust Bank 2021 Kentucky’s Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team.
Campbellsville University junior Patric Edwards, Georgetown College senior Jake Johnson, and Kentucky Wesleyan College sophomore Wiley Cain were all named to the elite statewide collegiate football team.
Edwards, a former Southwestern High School football standout, in four games this past season rushed for 260 yards on 52 carries and scored three touchdowns. Edwards rushed for 98 yards against Berry, and had his longest run of 57 yards against Birmingham Southern.
Johnson, a former Pulaski County High School standout, caught 31 passes this season for 522 yards and scored a team-high five touchdowns. Also, Johnson had 51 yards in punt returns, and 59 yards in kickoff returns.
Cain, a former Pulaski County High School football standout, has thrown for 2,306 yards in his two collegiate seasons – while only playing in only two games this past season. Cain has thrown 11 touchdown passes while at Kentucky Wesleyan.
The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team is a pre-season recognition award for football players attending a Kentucky college or university. The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer while their dedication to the game has contributed significantly to their teams.
The player shall have the distinctive responsibility to lead his teammates in the classroom and on the field. Players that exhibit this unique leadership skill were nominated by their University/College to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky All Commonwealth Team. The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to add these players to this illustrious group.
The players will be recognized during the KY Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony which will be televised on WTVQ Channel 36 (Central, KY) on June 25, at 8 p.m. The KY Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be available across all social media outlets.
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and Community Trust Bank announces the following college football players as members of the 2021 All Commonwealth Team: Campbellsville University - Tate Pringle, Jon Carrothers; Centre College - Jordan Gunter, Oliver Hunter, Cole Arendsen, Patric Edwards; Eastern Kentucky University - Quinten Floyd, Matthew Jackson, Tucker Schroeder, Matt Wilcox, Jr.,; Georgetown College - D.J. White, Rob Sheffield, Darius Barbour, Jake Johnson; Kentucky Christian University - La’Kel Aaron, Anthony Grant, Tyquan Fleming, Brendan Ray; Kentucky State University - Jaylen Myers, Brett Sylve, DeVon McCoy, Jimmy Edmonds; Kentucky Wesleyan College - Wiley Cain, Ramond Jackson, Jalen Humphrey, Ian Francisco; Lindsey Wilson College - Cameron Dukes, Jaylen Boyd, LJ Bowman, Joe Gressette; Morehead State University - Cameron Barrett, Andrew Foster, Issiah Aguero, Vaughn Taylor; Murray State University - LaMartez Brooks, Levin Nesler, Marcis Floyd, Eric Samuta; Thomas More University - David Sandlin Jr., Elijah Jouett, Brian Manning,Justin Durham; Union College - Domonique Thomas, Dalton Crook, Laron Mugashe, Jase Polley; University of Kentucky - Josh Paschal, Luke Fortner, Yusuf Corker, Zach Johnson; University of Louisville - C.J. Avery, Kei’Trel Clark, Malik Cunningham, Jalen Mitchell; University of Pikeville - Welee Neace, Cedric Thomas, Alex Thurza, Alex Shelton; University of the Cumberlands - Justin Clark Brad Montgomery Logan Mann Jeremiah McKibben; Western Kentucky University - Omari Alexander, Demetrius Cain, Cole Spencer.
