Jake Sloan named 2nd team All-State

Pulaski County High School senior standout wide receiver Jake Sloan was name to the second team All-State Football Team, as voted on by the coaches and tabulated by the Courier Journal.
Pulaski County junior linebacker Tristan Cox was named All-State Honorable Mention. Somerset High School junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named All-State Honorable Mention, and Somerset junior wide receiver Kade Grundy was named All-State Honorable Mention.
Sloan 77 passes in 11 games for 899 yards, and averages 12.9 yards per catch. Sloan had five touchdowns as a receiver and had one TD on a kick-off return.
Sloan ranks second in the state for career receptions for a career (312), ranks second in the state for receptions in a season (116) and third in the state receptions in a game (17).
Cox had 94 tackles this season, with 20 of them fro losses. Cox had three defensive sacks, made an interception and a fumble recovery. Also, Cox rushed for 504 yards on 92 carries and scored 8 TDs.
Sheron led the Briar Jumpers to the Class 2A state title, which was highlighted by a 86-yard scoring drive with 28 seconds and no timeouts. For the season, Sheron threw for 3,218 yards on 178 pass receptions and threw 28 TD strikes.
Sheron also led the Jumpers in rushing with 959 yards on 114 attempts, and scored 8 rushing touchdowns.
Grundy caught 68 passes for 1,441 yards this season. Grundy had 15 touchdown receptions, and averaged nearly 100 yards in receptions per game. Grundy had two interceptions and ran one of them back fro a touchdown.
Grundy played offense, defense, returned kick-offs, returned punts and was the Briar Jumpers punter. Grundy led the Briar Jumpers with 18 touchdowns (1 rushing, 15 receptions, 1 kick-off return, and 1 pick-six).
Kentucky High School All-State
Football Team
OFFENSE
First team
QB - Beau Allen, Lexington Catholic, RB - Braedon Sloan, Wayne County, RB - Jeriah Hightower, Madisonville-North Hopkins, WR - Reese Smith, Boyle County, WR - Izayah Cummings, Male, TE - Michael Mayer, Covington Catholic, OL - John Young, Christian Academy, OL - Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass, OL - Austin Taylor, Scott County, OL - Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass, OL - Dane Jackson, Madison Southern, K - Jeffrey Sexton, St. Xavier
Second team
QB - Drew Hartz, Owensboro Catholic, RB - Lavell Wright, North Hardin, RB - Jayden Farmer, Ballard, WR - Franklin Hayes, McCracken County, WR - DeAirious Smith, Lexington Christian, WR - Jake Sloan, Pulaski County, OL - Blake Gossett, Male, OL - Colt Jackson, South Warren, OL - Mark Goode, LaRue County, OL - Micah Lee, Fern Creek, OL - Peyton Blackburn, Shelby Valley, K - Evan Jones, Central Hardin
Third team
QB - Reed Lanter, Boyle County, RB - Harold Hogg, Apollo, RB - Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark, WR - Gavin George, Central Hardin, WR - Malachi Corley, Campbellsville, WR - Reece Jesse, Hopkinsville, OL - Ethan Wolford, Belfry, OL - Chris Malala, Male, OL - Parker Bates, Apollo, OL - Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County, OL - John Stone, Ashland Blazer, K - Trey Gronotte, Covington Catholic
Honorable Mention
Quarterbacks
Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Luke Duby, Tates Creek; Isaac McNamee, Pikeville; Eli Sammons, Greenup County; Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; Jayden Stinson, Mayfield; Rae'Von Vaden, Moore
Running backs
Hunter Bradley, McCracken County; Charles Collins, Breathitt County; Nathan Conley, Russell; Dominick Francis, Phelps; Philip Garner, Scott County; Blake Hester, Ashland Blazer; Andrae Johnson, Jeffersontown; Caleb Kimble, Fulton County; Zach Labhart, Anderson County; Dylan Moore, East Jessamine; Ja'Waun Northington, Manual; Wes Oliver, Taylor County; John Walker Phelps, Paintsville; Anthony Teague, Fern Creek
Wide receivers/
tight ends
Ethan Bednarczyk, South Oldham; Clayton Davis, Lincoln County; Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; Hagan Edge, Owensboro Catholic; Fred Farrier, Franklin County; Kade Grundy, Somerset; Jackson Hensley, Pikeville; Kade Neely, Mayfield; Seth Pugh, Pikeville; Briceson Rodgers, Male; Jacob Steely, Corbin; Miles Thomas, Tates Creek; Jordan Watkins, Butler
Offensive linemen
Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine; Andrew Clifton, Johnson Central; Matt Compton, Pikeville; Phillip Cox, Ballard; Nick Harless, Martin County; Trever Harmon, Paducah Tilghman; Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central; Lucas Jones, Covington Catholic; Sam Lewis, Trinity; Blakley Miller, McCracken County; Alex Moore, Trinity; Dylan Officer, Estill County; Colin Price, Mayfield; Grant Ray, Paintsville; Jonathan Rose, Breckinridge County; Tucker Shelton, LaRue County; Dalton Strong, Hazard; Bryce Sulla, Garrard County; Jordan Vaughn, Madisonville-North Hopkins; Blake Watkins, George Rogers Clark
Kickers
Noah Davis, Mercer County; Jake Headley, Johnson Central; Ben Patterson, Greenwood; Logan Raymer, Grayson County; Nick Seger, Simon Kenton
DEFENSE
First team
DL - Octavious Oxendine, North Hardin, DL - Wilson Kelly, Boyle County, DL - Brady Holleran, Franklin County, DL - Demetri Scott, DeSales, LB - Justice Thompson, Ballard, LB - Hale Bohler, St. Xavier, LB - Joe Kuerzi, Male, DB - Vito Tisdale, Bowling Green, DB - Landen Bartleson, Boyle County, DB - Josh Minkins, Ballard, DB - Jordan Lovett, North Hardin, P - Jackson Smith, Boyle County
Second team
DL - Cidney Mills, Fern Creek, DL - Aiden Moore, Central, DL - Jaylyn Allen, Paintsville, DL - Devin Johnson, Johnson Central, LB - Sam Daniel, Scott County, LB - Cody Goatley, Graves County, LB - Ezarious Roller, Boyle County, DB - Bronson Brown, Scott County, DB - Devin Neal, Frederick Douglass, DB - JaRel Montgomery, Bardstown, DB - Eli Blakey, Manual, P - Micah Haley, Mayfield
Third team
DL - Logan Weedman, Apollo, DL - Luke Clark, South Oldham, DL - Tyler Roberson, Trinity, DL - Ethan Wine, Corbin, LB - Grayson Cook, Belfry, LB - Darrian Bell, Danville, LB - Brycen Huddleston, Highlands, DB - Ryley Preece, Johnson Central, DB - Treyveon Longmire, Corbin, DB - Jantzen Dunn, South Warren, DB - Jatavian Churchill, Washington County, P - Tanner Hamilton, Pikeville
Honorable Mention
Defensive linemen
Tre Arnold, Mayfield; Colton Bargo, Whitley County; Denarius Barnes, Hopkinsville; LeAndre Bolen, McCracken County; Darian Dearinger, Anderson County; Braydon Gates, Ballard; Chase Jones, Glasgow; Hosea Knifeley, Butler; Sebastian Lawrence, Murray; Mekhi Lewis, DeSales; Eli Matthews, Southern; Ryker Matthews, Eastern; Blake Moody, Madisonville-North Hopkins; Cody Roysdon, Wayne County; Vuk Sajlovic, Simon Kenton; Yovani Sales, Owensboro; Kobe Skortz, Owensboro; Hayden Smith, North Laurel; Edgren Sweat, Madison Central; Terrion Thompson, Bowling Green.
Linebackers
Braeden Babin, Christian Academy; Joseph Becherer, Elizabethtown; Jon Collum, Pikeville; Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; Jordan Diaz, Montgomery County; Brayden Dunn, Mercer County; Charlie Ely, Trinity; Isaiah Fallen, Henderson County; Reece Fletcher, Hazard; Trace Floyd, Knox Central; Darren Green, North Hardin; Jaylen Lawson, Lafayette; Mason Lovely, Magoffin County; Seth Mounts, Belfry; Jax Rogers, Mayfield; Ethan Sanders, Russell.
Defensive backs
J.T. Benson, South Oldham; Ben Bentley, Belfry; Kaelin Drakeford, Mercer County; Kaleb Flanery, Fleming County; Tre Goodin, Taylor County; Vasean Green, Fern Creek; Dorian Heard, Kentucky Country Day; Deondre Howard, Central; Darius Jones, Butler; Dalton Meade, Shelby Valley; Dejuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Andrew Molique, Covington Catholic; Cody Raines, Pikeville; Alijah Sickles, Waggener; Brandyn Slaughter, Breathitt County; Evan Spader, Bowling Green; London Stephney, Bell County; J.D. Woodall, Lexington Catholic.
Punters
Bennett Boehnlein, St. Xavier; John Delagrange, Highlands; Cole Hollingsworth, Franklin-Simpson; Jose Solorzano, Valley; Bryce Zielke, Bethlehem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.