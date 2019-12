STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Jake Sloan signed his letter-of-intent to play football at Eastern Kentucky University. For his career, Sloan caught 312 passes for 4,012 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Sloan is second in the state of Kentucky in all-time receptions for a career and a season (116). Sloan is third in the state in receptions for a game (17). On hand for Sloan's signing to Eastern Kentucky University was, front row from left, Caleb Sloan, Beth Sloan, Jake Sloan, and Steve Sloan; back row from left, Stanley Andrews,Cody Wesley, Jacob Denney, Mikey Shepherd, Phil Russell, and John Hines.