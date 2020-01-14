Jamison Coomer named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Jamison Coomer

Northern Middle School eighth-grader Jamison Coomer was named MVP of the 12th Region Boys Middle School Basketball Tournament at the Kentucky Basketball Commission. Coomer scored 22 points and hit four three-pointers.

