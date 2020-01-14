Northern Middle School eighth-grader Jamison Coomer was named MVP of the 12th Region Boys Middle School Basketball Tournament at the Kentucky Basketball Commission. Coomer scored 22 points and hit four three-pointers.
Jamison Coomer named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Lucy Lowe, 82, of Burnside, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com
