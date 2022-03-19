Jarrod Sumner resigns as Southwestern softball coach

Just hours before the Southwestern High School softball team opened their 2022 season, their head coach of seven years resigned his position and did make the road trip on Saturday to Russell County High School. Jarrod Sumner, announced to the team as they prepared for their road trip to Russell Springs, that he would no longer be coaching the Lady Warriors softball program.
"I had been thinking about resigning for awhile now and I finally decided it was time to step down," Sumner stated. "My children are getting involved in a lot of different activities that I have missed because of coaching. I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family."
Sumner has been the head coach of the Lady Warriors' softball program for seven years, and six seasons, which included the one COVID cancelled season.
Last season, Sumner led the Lady Warriors softball program to their first 12th Region Tournament championship game since 2004. Sumner and the Lady Warriors finished the 2021 season with a 25-8 record, a 48th District title and a 12th Region runner-up finish.
In his six seasons at the helm, Sumner led the Lady Warriors to five district crowns, three 20-win seasons and compiled an overall record of 112-81. Sumner's Lady Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament for five straight years before their run to the region finals in 2021.
According to Southwestern High School athletic director Alex Eaton, an interim coach will be named early next week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
