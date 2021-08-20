Jasmine Davis scores 9 goals in Wayne County soccer win

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season in a 10-0 shutout over Clinton County High School on Thursday.
Amazingly, Wayne County High School sophomore Jasmine Davis scored nine of the team's goals for the 'Triple Hat Trick'. Davis scored the first four goals of the game to give the Lady Cardinals a 4-0 halftime lead.
Lady Cards sophomore Hannah Kempton scored on a putback goal in the 42nd minute to give Wayne County a 5-0 lead.
Davis would go on to score the game's next five goals to close the match out, via mercy rule, in the 72nd minute. Lauren Botts was credited with the assist on Davis' last scored goal.
"We have had a hard time scoring in our first two games," stated Wayne County High School girls soccer coach Jeff Keith. "So we worked on just passing the ball through the goal, and after a couple kicks over the goal they figured out that might work and it did. We did play offense most of the night, but we needed a game like this to get some confidence. We had a couple of girls out so everyone had to play a lot of minutes."
Wayne County (1-2) will host Marion County High School on Saturday, Aug. 21.
