Jasmine Peavey grand slams in Lady Jumpers' loss

IRVINE – Trailing 6-0 going into the sixth inning, Somerset High School junior Jasmine Peavey belted a grand slam homer to pull the Lady Jumpers within two runs. However, Peavey's four-run dinger wasn't enough as the Lady Jumpers fell to Estill County High School 6-4 on Tuesday.
Somerset senior Kaley Harris, senior Allison Coffey and freshman Jazlynn Shadoan all came home to score on Peavey's grand slammer. Senior Emma Hawk, Peavey, and Shadoan were the only Somerset batters to collect hits on the night, as the homestanding Lady Engineers belted out 15 hits and scored six runs.
Hawk and Shadoan both hit doubles.
Somerset (4-2) will travel to Whitley County on Thursday, April 8.
