Jasmine Peavey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior Jasmine Peavey hit two home runs in the Lady Jumpers' district tournament win over Casey County. Coming off the bench in that game, Peavey had two hits, four runs batted in, and two runs scored.

