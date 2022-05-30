Somerset High School senior Jasmine Peavey hit two home runs in the Lady Jumpers’ district tournament win over Casey County. Coming off the bench in that game, Peavey had two hits, four runs batted in, and two runs scored.
Jasmine Peavey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Donald Morrow, 82, of Fayetteville, GA, formerly of Somerset passed away Monday. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Jurl Cunnagin, 93, of Somerset passed away Monday, arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Mark Haynes, 53, of Somerset passed away Monday, arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Judy Wesley, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the age of 80. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Sardis Cemetery in Ansel, KY at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
- Emergency crews work quickly to save woman who fell from Burnside bridge
- First responders on scene at Burnside bridge
- Eubank girl with rare disease finds support among her community
- Vincent brings bluegrass to Burnside — and Vincent's local fans brought her here
- Vincent brings Grammy cred to Burnside for Memorial Day Concert in the Park Saturday
- County school personnel to get at least 2% pay raises
- Paranormal Investigators urge visitors to Soules Chapel to respect site
- Lake Cumberland tourism still running on full despite nationwide pains at pump
- PCHS graduates celebrate ‘achievements and triumphs’
- May 21-22 Arrests
