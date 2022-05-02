Somerset High School senior Jasmine Peavey hit two home runs, and drove in 11 runs last week in the five games played. Peavey also had seven hits and scored four runs. Peavey's two homers came in the same game in the All "A" State Softball Tournament.
Jasmine Peavey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Elizabeth "Betty" Dungan, 68, of Eubank, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1954 in Eubank, KY; daughter of the late Frank M. & Vida Rouse Dungan. She was a homemaker. Betty is survived by a sister, Frankie Bradley of Eubank; a brother, Bennie…
James Cromer, 51, of Burnside, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Heather Allen, 38, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Edith Marie Smith, 59, of Somerset passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
