Jasmine Peavey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior Jasmine Peavey hit two home runs, and drove in 11 runs last week in the five games played. Peavey also had seven hits and scored four runs. Peavey's two homers came in the same game in the All "A" State Softball Tournament.

