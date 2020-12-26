Jason Foley named Coach of the Year

2020 has been a year to forget for a lot of people, but that is not the case for Jason Foley.
Foley guided his Southwestern Warriors football team to another sensational season in 2020, making him the top candidate for the annual Commonwealth Journal Coach of the Year.
With all of the successful coaches within the Somerset-Pulaski County area, the second-year Southwestern football coach was very appreciative to be tabbed as the county’s top coach this year.
“It's a great honor to be named CJ 2020 Coach of the Year,” began Foley. “This county produces so many great teams and players every year, and it's very rewarding to be able to guide and lead young men in this community. There are many great coaches in the area, and I'm very appreciative to be selected.”
Foley has been in the high school coaching ranks for four seasons, beginning his career at Taylor County. After a successful two-year stint at Taylor County, Foley took the Southwestern job, where he has succeeded in his first two seasons at the helm.
After winning a district title and finishing as region runner-up in year one, this year, Foley guided the Warriors to a 10-2 record, a second straight district title, and another runner-up finish in the regional finals. In two seasons at Southwestern, Foley is 17-8 overall with a pair of district championships and two region runner-up banners.
“It was very rewarding to finish the year as district champions, and once again, compete for a regional championship,” Foley praised. “I was proud of the way our team finished the season. We got better all season long and were playing championship football at playoff time. The resiliency and relentless character of this Warrior group will not be forgotten.”
Before the season even began, Southwestern was battling their toughest opponent of the year in Covid-19. Fortunately, the Warriors did not miss any games canceled or have any postponed due to the coronavirus, unlike many teams from across the state of Kentucky.
“The 2020 season was a very unique year with COVID being an obstacle that we dealt with since back in March,” Foley said. “I thought my coaching staff and players dealt with this adversity in a tremendous way. We never missed a beat and were determined to have a great season.”
Following a delayed start to the season, Southwestern started the year out firing on all cylinders, winning six straight games to begin the season. The Warriors garnered victories over Wayne County, George Rogers Clark, Knox Central, North Laurel, Whitley County, and South Laurel.
The Warriors’ first loss of the season came in a 15-12 setback to crosstown rival Pulaski County on October 23rd. Southwestern picked up road wins over Madison Central and Bullitt Central to finish the regular season with a record of 8-1.
After cruising to a 42-15 triumph over Whitley County in the opening round of the playoffs, Southwestern avenged an earlier regular-season loss to Pulaski County with a 35-14 victory in the district championship game. The 21-point win gave the Warriors their tenth district title in program history.
In the regional finals, Southwestern almost shocked the state, falling to Frederick Douglass by a lone point at 21-20. The Warriors’ failed two-point conversion try allowed Douglass to end Southwestern’s season for the second consecutive year.
“We had a very challenging and competitive schedule, and to finish the year 10-2, was a great achievement,” added the Warrior coach. “We beat some very good teams along the way and was a play away from knocking off a great Fredrick Douglass team, who had many Division-One athletes playing for them.”
In 2019, the Warriors lost to Douglass by a score of 44-8. A season later, the Warriors fell by a lone point, and that is a credit to the motivated and hungry players on the team.
“Our guys have confidence and believe they can play with anyone at this point,” explained Foley. “We will remain hungry and will keep working to achieve even greater heights in the future. Southwestern football is on the rise, and we plan to keep knocking down doors as we progress into the future.”
Foley credited his players, coaching staff, and administration for helping the Warrior program do so well since his arrival to the Reservation.
“I want to thank my administration for always being so supportive, and also the coaching staff that I have,” thanked Foley. “I have some wonderful assistant coaches on staff, and we became a great unit working together in my second year at Southwestern. These men put a lot of time and dedication into the program, and I can't thank them and their families enough for all that they do to assist me in leading the Southwestern football program.”
“I want to say a very special thanks to all the players that represented the 2020 Southwestern football team,” continued the Southwestern head coach. “These boys were dedicated, disciplined, and committed to excellence. They left me with a very memorable season and were resilient and relentless in all that they did.”
Speaking of the players, that is the best part of the job, according to Foley. While many people measure a good coach in wins and losses, he enjoys the opportunity to help kids reach their fullest potential both on and off the field.
“Athletics has always been a huge part of my life and something I have a great passion for,” Foley explained. “I love what I do, and I work as hard as I possibly can to be the best that I can be. My goal each and every day is to coach young these kids to be the best that they can be on the field and in life.”
While 2020 is a year that a lot of people will like to pretend never happened, it will be one that will go down as a successful year for Foley and the Southwestern Warriors.
