Jaxon Gambill gets the hat trick to lead Pulaski to victory over South Laurel

On senior night, the Pulaski County Maroons boy’s soccer team seniors put on a show and led them to a 6-2 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals Tuesday evening at Pulaski.
The Maroons celebrated a tremendous senior class that will be missed as they move past Pulaski County High School. The seniors include Nick Boyd, Austin Coomer, Chris Dalton, Jaxon Gambill, Riley Howell, Harrison Merrick, Alex Niev, Austin Prather, and Ace Swederek.
"This group of seniors has grown into a great group of young men and really that's what matters," said Pulaski head coach Darrell McGahan. "They work hard and it's really going to pay off in the long run in their lives. They will be successful in whatever they decide to do in life and that's what I'm most proud of."
Early in the game, after a pair of attempts each by Coomer and Gambill, two of which were saved by Cardinal goal keeper Tucker Little, Gambill attempted a shot that was deflected out and as Little tried to dive on it, Coomer sent it in with his back turned to the net to give Pulaski a 1-0 lead.
Little kept the Maroons from extending their lead twice on attempts from sophomore Henry Gillum, and Dalton. However, with just under sixteen minutes left to play in the first half, Dalton sent a long goal that sailed over Little’s head and into the left corner of the net.
Later, in a ten minute time span, Gambill put in back to back to back goals to get the hat trick and terminate the Cardinal’s chance at catching up.
First with just over eighteen minutes before halftime, Gambill dribbled past multiple defenders to get wide open and nail in a goal as Little dove for it to put the Maroons up 3-0.
After an unsuccessful attempt by Gambill, he made up for it about 30 seconds later with his second goal, this time off an assist from sophomore Isaac Smith.
Then, with eight minutes left to play in the first half, Gambill put in a long goal that smashed into the left corner of the net to give Pulaski a 5-0 lead.
Late in the half, Eli Buckles, who had two failed attempts earlier in the quarter, put in a goal for the Cardinals after a corner kick assist from Will McCowan. The goal put the game at 5-1 heading into halftime.
After the break, and after two missed attempts by each team, Jesus Lopez kicked in a goal for South Laurel as Maroon goal keeper Howell dove for it and just missed it.
Several minutes later, Dalton extended the Maroon lead back to four after sending in a penalty kick goal from the box. The goal gave the game its final score of 6-2 with about 24 minutes left to play. The defenses held the other team scoreless for the remainder of the half and Pulaski got the win.
During the senior night game for Pulaski, the goals came exclusively from the Maroons senior class. This included three by Gambill, two by Dalton, and one from Coomer.
"Good win against a team that absolutely dominated us last season and a great bounce back after last night's subpar performance," said McGahan. "All the seniors got a lot of time tonight and helped contribute to the win. This was a team win and the scoreboard reflected that."
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons at 4-4-2 heading into their final regular season matchup tomorrow night where they will play the Mercer County Titans on the road. The loss dropped the South Laurel Cardinals to 5-6-2.
"Hopefully we can take this energy and keep it going into the game Thursday at a tough Mercer County and continue into district next week." said McGahan.
