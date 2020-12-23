Jaxon Gambill named top soccer player in county

Pulaski County High School senior Jaxon Gambill finished out his high school soccer career in style by leading the county with 26 goals and six assists, for a total of 58 points on the season. And it was Gambill's high-scoring play at the forward position that earned him the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Soccer All-County Team Player of the Year award.
Gambill, who was named to his third straight CJ All-County Team, finished eighth in the state in scoring with a 1.7 goals per game average, and was the only player in the 12th Region in the Top 30.
"Gambill had a great senior year and a fantastic career at Pulaski County High School," Pulaski County High School boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan stated. "For his career, Jaxon scored 68 goals and had 17 assists."
Gambill was also ranked 18th in the state in points, which is a combination of goals and assists. Gambill was also named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team
Somerset High School senior Derek Arias, the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Soccer Player of the Year, was named to his third CJ All-County Team. Arias was a 2017 All-County selection as a Pulaski County High School freshman.
Arias was named Second Team All-State by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association. In 14 games, Arias led the Briar Jumpers in scoring with 17 goals and 9 assists, and he did it with other teams man-marking him.
"Our team was 11-2-1 and finished being ranked 33rd in the state, 9th in scoring, and 9th in scoring margin," Somerset High School boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship explained. "There was no greater factor in the team's success than Derek. Furthermore, he was named to the All-District and All-Region teams again this year. Although Derek will be remembered as one of the greatest Briar Jumper players in program history, to me, he will always be remembered as a humble, hardworking player who was much loved by his teammates."
Somerset High School senior Josh Tucker was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team, and was named to the All-District team this season.
"Josh scored five goals and had 14 assists, which ranked him 14th in the state," Blankenship stated. "He sacrificed scoring goals to make sure his teammates were involved in our offense, which is what an offensive center midfielder should do. He has one of the toughest positions on the field, and he was remarkable. His excellent passing obviously contributed greatly to us being the 9th ranked scoring team in the state."
Somerset High School senior Jared Bastin was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team.
"Jared Bastin was third on the Somerset team with 10 goals and third on the team with 8 assists, which was amazing considering he played a defensive center midfielder role for us," Blankenship stated. "His tenacity helped us to be ranked 9th in the state in scoring margin. For our team to be successful, Jared had to balance the responsibility of offense and defense, while being extremely physical and utilizing his fitness. I am thankful for his work rate and ability to push us to greater heights."
Bastin was named to the All-District and All-Region Teams.
Somerset High School senior Matt Coffey was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Also, Coffey was selected to the All-District Team
"Last year, Matt played left back for our defense and did an incredible job," Blankenship stated. "This year we knew we would need his scoring, and he did not disappoint. He was second on the team with 14 goals and had 5 assists as well. In our three games with PC, Matt scored 4 goals and had an assist; he stepped up in our most important games. I was so proud of his transition and success."
Somerset High School senior keeper Dylan Jasper was named to his first CJ All-County Team.
"I challenged Dylan last year to be a more vocal leader for this season; in every game, every fan could hear him organizing and encouraging our defense," Blankenship stated. "He wound up 27th in the state in shutouts, and our defense conceded only 1.1 goals per game, which ranked us 28th in the state. We could not have achieved such a high ranking without our leader in the back."
Southwestern High School junior Hayden Shadoan was named to his first CJ All-County Team with six goals and five assists.
"There is not a harder working player on our team," Southwestern High School boys soccer coach Sean McBride stated. "In all aspects of the game; whether we're warming up, training or playing a game, Hayden is all business as the junior captain. He is the ultimate leader and teammate. I was so proud of how he stepped into a leadership role as a junior. He'll carry us into next season and make us a better team."
Southwestern High School senior Carson Albright was named to his third straight CJ All-County Team. Albright led the Warriors with 10 goals and 5 assists.
"Carson was our go to player anytime we received a PK," McBride stated. "I have full confidence he'll hit them every time, which he did. Carson has the ability to set his teammates up for goal scoring opportunities."
Southwestern High School senior Riley Whitis was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Whitis scored three goals and had two assists.
"Riley won't stand out on paper, but you definitely notice him as a standout player if you watch him play," McBride stated. "Riley has had a fantastic career for us. He was a key defender as a sophomore on our Region Championship run, and has been a lockdown defender ever since. He had some memorable defensive stops and ranks as one of the best defenders I've had the opportunity to coach."
Southwestern High school senior John Noyola was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Noyola scored five goals and had three assists.
"John had a solid year," McBride explained. "John can catch defenders off guard with his explosive speed. His speed will be missed up top next season."
Somerset Christian School senior Joshua Stein was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Stein scored three goals and had two assists.
Somerset Christian School senior Aaron Crubaugh was named to his first CJ All-County Team. As a keeper, Crubaugh made 77 saves and recorded two shutouts.
"Aaron Crubaugh and Joshua Stein are both captains and starters for our program for the past four years," stated Somerset Christian School boys soccer coach Ben Stein. "Aaron has been our goal keeper and Joshua was a defender the first three, and this year has played mostly midfield, but had games where he was needed in defense and at forward. Stats, this year, were not a primary focus, as we knew with only 3 guys playing in familiar positions, the games were going to be tough every time and outcomes determined as much by our mental play, as our physical play."
"Nominating Aaron and Joshua is more about their leadership: in practice and before, during and after the games," Stein continued. "Our coaching staff had lots of discussions with Aaron, and Joshua about how our season would be difficult without a true goal scorer. Everyone wants to score, but not everyone is gifted to score."
Pulaski County High School senior Christopher Dalton was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Dalton scored 11 goals and had three assists, and was selected to the 12th Region All-Tourney Team.
"Christopher converted to striker from winger after we lost our starter to a knee injury before the season kicked off," McGahan stated. "He became more deadly in front of goal as the season went on."
Pulaski County High School senior Nick Boyd was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Boyd scored four goals and had an assist.
"Nick was the anchor of the midfield providing size and strength," McGahan stated.
Pulaski County High School junior defender Cooper Brinson was named to his first CJ All-County Team.
"Cooper provided defensive strength and solidity," McGahan stated. "He was extremely calm on the ball. His leadership from the back and ability to move the ball created a strong base for the team to play off of."
