Jaxon Gambill scores 4 goals in the Maroons' 10-0 win over Casey County

LIBERTY - The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team picked up their first victory of the season with a 10-0 district win over Casey County on Thursday.
Junior Jaxon Gambill led the way for the Maroons with four goals scored for the 'haul'.
Gambill scored the first two goals of the game. In the 8th minute, Chase Nelson recovered the ball and played Gambill on the left as he drove through their defense. Gambill hit it with his left foot past the Rebels' keeper. In the 16th minute, Nelson played a ball from the left wing that was cleared straight up. Gambill out-jumped his defender and headed it over the keeper.
Wayner Lopez got into the scoring action at the 20-minute mark. Gambill played a 'no look' pass through Casey's middle to Lopez, who finished while colliding with the keeper.
Still midway through the opening half, Gambill scored two more goals in succession to put the Maroons up 5-0. In the 22nd minute, Dylan Cathers cut across the defense from the left side and dropped the ball to Gambill - who finished from outside the box. In the 27th minute, Gambill stripped the center back and drove the ball into the bottom corner.
Austin Feck scored in the 27th minute to put the Maroons up 6-0. Braxton Hewitt stole the ball right off a restart, played to Gambill - who found Feck. Then, Feck drove to the top of the box and hammered it into the bottom left.
Before the first half came to a merciful end, the Maroons scored two more quick goals to go up 8-0. In the 37th minute, Austin Prather threw in from the right side to Jaxson McAlpin - who dribbled to the right edge of the box and hit it to the far corner with his favorite left foot. One minute before the halftime break, Nick Boyd dribbled the entire Rebel right side and place it coolly past the keeper.
In the 42nd minute, Hewitt played a great corner to the far post where Dylan Cathers headed it home.
The district match-up ended in the 65th minute after Christopher Dalton scored to put Pulaski County up by the 10-0 mercy rule. After several shots saved during the second half, Dalton found himself at the top of the box and finished the game off with a shot into the bottom corner.
Pulaski County (1-1) will travel to Whitley County on Thursday, Aug. 22.
