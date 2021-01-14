Jay Cobb named as Trinity head football coach

LOUISVILLE – After serving as the defensive coordinator for Trinity High School football team since 2014, former Somerset High School football coach Jay Cobb was named the Shamrocks' new head football coach on Thursday.
Cobb takes over a program that won its record 27th state championship last month and replaces a coach, Bob Beatty, who won 254 games and 15 state titles in his 21 seasons before announcing his retirement last week.
Cobb is a native of Webster County in Western Kentucky and got his start in coaching as an assistant at Henderson County in 1981. He has a 149-139 career record in 26 seasons as a head coach at five schools — South Hopkins (1984-87), Webster County (1989-92), Knott County Central (1993-97), Somerset (1998-2008) and Campbellsville (2010-11).
Cobb led the Briar Jumpers to three region titles and three state semifinals appearances in 1999, 2005 and 2006. He won four district titles at Somerset and was four times named District Coach of the Year.
Cobb gave his resignation to Somerset High School school officials 11 days before the start of the 2009 high school football season. Two years prior, Cobb left Somerset to take the Henderson County football head coaching job, only to return to the Briar Jumpers' program a few days later.
After Cobb's departure form Somerset in 2009, longtime assistant coach Robbie Lucas took over the Briar Jumpers program and led them to the Class 3A state championship game and ended the year as state runners-up with a 14-1 record.
Cobb was an assistant coach at West Brook in Beaumont, Texas, in 2013. After that season, Beatty began a national search for a new defensive coordinator at Trinity.
In seven seasons at Trinity, Cobb has helped the Shamrocks win five state titles. His first defense in 2014 allowed 17.3 points per game, but the Shamrocks have allowed more than 10 points per game just once in the past six seasons.
