Continuing a long road trip to begin the season, the Southwestern Warriors traveled to Casey County on Thursday evening to take on the Rebels. With strong pitching and following a big single from Jayce Gager in the first inning of play, it was the Warriors that claimed the victory here, prevailing over the home-standing Rebels by a score of 4-2.
Gager led Southwestern with the two RBI single, with Jonas Gallagher providing another RBI for the Warriors. Braden Morrow had a strong showing pitching for the Warriors, throwing a complete game while only allowing one earned run. Casey County's lone RBI was scored by senior Rylan Hamm.
Southwestern, now 3-2 this season, will play East Jessamine on Friday before having two games on Saturday.
