Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.