Southwestern High School Bass Fishing Team Angler Jaydon Coggins signed with the Campbellsville University Bass Fishing Team. On hand for Jaydon Coggins' signing to Campbellsville University was, front row from left, Bobbie Coggins, Scott Coggins, Jaydon Coggins, Ashley Dykes, and Coby Dykes; back row was the Campbellsville Fishing Team.
alert featured urgent
Jaydon Coggins signs with the Campbellsville University Bass Fishing Team
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lois Ann Collins Carrender passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home at the age of 69. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Sister Jessica Hall and Bro. David Green officiating. Burial will be in L…
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski woman gets 70 months for federal drug charge
- Pulaski Circuit Clerk placed on leave pending complaint investigation
- Keck, Girdler spar over University of Somerset
- Longtime pastor passes away at 74
- Somerset man accused of sex offender registry violation
- State employees will get pay raises
- Pyles is new Burnside Tourism Director
- 10 years recommended for Science Hill man in theft cases
- Pastor Harold Brown passes away at 80
- Firefighter running for District 2 Constable post
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.