Jaydon Coggins signs with the Campbellsville University Bass Fishing Team

Southwestern High School Bass Fishing Team Angler Jaydon Coggins signed with the Campbellsville University Bass Fishing Team. On hand for Jaydon Coggins' signing to Campbellsville University was, front row from left, Bobbie Coggins, Scott Coggins, Jaydon Coggins, Ashley Dykes, and Coby Dykes; back row was the Campbellsville Fishing Team.

