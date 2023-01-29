The No.9 ranked Jayhawks were looking to end a three-game skid on the road Saturday night in Rupp Arena. With a stout performance from duo Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams, Kansas was able to escape Lexington with the 77-68 victory.
Emotions and excitement was at an all time high for this season's UK basketball team. As the 2023’s installment of the SEC/Big-12 challenge was headlined by Kansas and Kentucky. This matchup was all the rage throughout the state, but the result and coaching performance on ESPN Saturday night has led to the ‘Cats demise.
These two ‘blue-blood’ programs are the two winningest men's college basketball programs of all time. The Jayhawks surpassed the Wildcats a year-ago as they went on to win the national championship.
Kansas, the winningest school of all time, goes to an arena honoring a Kansas alumnus and defeats Kentucky, KU gained a game on UK. The all-time total stands with a seven game difference. KU: 2,374 and UK: 2,367.
Jalen Wilson scores a game high 22 points and 8 rebounds. That is Wilson’s 12th 20+ point game this season and has scored 112 points in his last 4 games, in the toughest conference in America.
A Big-12 conference with five teams in the top fifteen in the NET rankings. WIlson has made his case as Big-12 player of the year, and even a Naismith award candidate.
Kentucky was undoubtedly weak on the glass tonight. Being out-rebounded 34-29 and having zero, yes zero second chance points. Also counting zero offensive rebounds in the second frame of play.
For those keeping track of your adored ‘Basketball Benny’ lineup. The lineup for Kentucky consisting of: Wallace, Frederick, Reeves, Toppin and Tshiebwe. That group played a total of twelve minutes and nine seconds. Hitherto, being dubbed as one of the most efficient lineups in all of college basketball. Those guys had a +/- of +1.
Why didn’t we see more of them together? I guess we’ll never know.
A good amount of the blame when this team struggles is coincidently when Sahvir Wheeler is in the game. The sold-out crowd against Kansas at times even ‘booed’ Wheeler as he entered to play.
Too much of the lineup debate is just about Sahvir. It’s not just about him. The problem is too often when Calipari puts him in, he isn’t with teammates that play to his strengths. He is often crowded with non-shooters like Lance Ware, who fill up the driving lanes not allowing Wheeler to get to the basket. Maybe playing the Southeastern Conference assist leader with some people who can score, we would see some success.
The Jayhawks exploited the ball-screen tonight on the UK defense. Oscar Tshiebwe was trapped up near the perimeter being the primary on-ball defender. Thus, leading to the immense success of Wilson and Adams rolling off those screens.
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self complimented his strategy and players postgame.
“We wanted to attack them in the pick-and-roll, but we were just praying on the rebounding.” Self stated.
Kansas crushed Kentucky in both areas.
The ‘Cats had yet again another poor shooting night in Rupp Arena. Going 2-13 from beyond-the-arc. At the end of the day, Kansas hit the big shots and Kentucky did not.
Freshman Chris Livingston scored eight points against Kansas. All coming in the first half; the forward from Akron, Ohio shot 4-5 from the field. Even with this performance, Livingston only played 1 minute in the second half.
John Calipari mentioned postgame, “Chris Livingston should have played more in the second half. He would’ve been in there and rebounded.”
Says issue is Kansas didn’t guard him on the perimeter, stuck down below on Oscar Tshiebwe instead.
It most definitely is getting too late for the ‘Cal-isms’ that Basketball Bennies such as myself have gotten too accustomed to. The “We’ll get better” and the “These guys are young” are getting old, and irritating to Kentucky fans alike.
It is basically February with postseason play just weeks away. However, Calipari still says.
“We’ve got a lot of games left – it's a marathon. Just have to get better.”
I feel like the only thing that can be accomplished is getting better. As through 21 games this season, 14-7 is the second worst start of any season under John Calipari at Kentucky.
The Kentucky Wildcats will have a chance to win our hearts back, Tuesday night in Oxford, as they take on, Ole Miss. Tip-off set for 9:00PM EST and will be televised on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.